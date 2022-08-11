Saints boss Kristian Woolf has issued his latest injury update ahead of this Sunday’s Super League trip to Hull FC.

Kristian Woolf - St Helens head coach. Picture: SWPix.com)

Head coach Kristian Woolf has praised the courage and bravery of young Dan Hill in Saints’ victory over Castleford Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

The 20-year-old former Widnes Vikings winger, playing only his second Betfred Super League game, picked up an early first-half shoulder injury but soldiered on for 50 to 60 minutes to defy the pain barrier and helped St Helens maintain top spot in the table.

However, it came at a cost as he now faces four to six weeks out of action.

Wolf said: "Dan has come a long way since joining us in terms of his physical development and skill level and as a package he has really improved.

"He has also bought into everything at the club and fully deserved his call up which now, unfortunately, has been curtailed by injury."

Hill joins the likes of Mark Percival (leg problem) and Curtis Sironen (suspended) on the sidelines, while ACL victim Matty Foster has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury.

Woolf said: "Matty keeps getting in a position to make a comeback but sometimes sport can be cruel.

“The club is definitely going to support him in these difficult times and hope he comes back even stronger. We are going to offer him a new deal which is testament to the hard work he continues to do in such a defiant fashion"

It is certainly not all doom and gloom at the Totally Wicked with both Agnatius Passi and Sione Mata’utia set to return to the 21-man squad for Sunday’s trip to Hull FC, kick-off 3pm.

St Helens have won their last 13 games against the Airlie Birds but the Humbersiders are one of several clubs vying for a play-off spot and Woolf is fully aware of the task his side faces.

He said: "Hull will be desperate for two points, like other clubs around them, but so will we in order to maintain our top of the table position. We face five games in the next four weeks but it will be a case of just taking one at a time and looking no further.’’

The destiny of the League Leaders’ Shield could hinge on the result of a key fixture near the end of this month when Wigan Warriors entertain Saints on Friday, August 26.

The defending champions head the Betfred Super League table - four points ahead of their neighbours - and it sets the stage for a grandstand finish to the end of the regular season.

ROUND 25 FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 24

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Thursday, August 25

Toulouse v Catalans Dragons, 8:30pm local/ 7:30pm UK (Sky Sports)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR, 7:30pm

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC, 7:45pm

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers, 8pm

Friday, August 26