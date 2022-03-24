Saints suffered a shock defeat against Toulouse Olympique in their last outing.

Kristian Woolf, head coach of St Helens

Saints will be leaving no stone unturned as they bid to retain the Betfred Rugby League Challenge Cup, head coach Kristian Woolf has insisted.

The Aussie boss revealed that he will be fielding his strongest possible team for Saturday’s sixth round trip to underdogs Whitehaven and plans to take his squad to West Cumbria 24 hours before the tie.

It is an unprecedented step to take other than before a Wembley final, or an overseas encounter, and comes a week after St Helens suffered a shock defeat against bottom of the table Toulouse Olympique at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Woolf said: “We will be travelling the day before the match to ensure our preparations are spot on.

“We will also be looking around the ground and getting a feeling for the area.”

Whitehaven - 250-l outsiders to lift the coveted trophy - haven’t out-gunned St Helens in the last 16 meetings between the clubs but as the Saints’ supremo says the Championship club simply have nothing to lose .

“I expect them to make it as difficult as they can for us but if we show the right attitude I’m confident we can progress into the next round,” said Woolf, who has been boosted by the return from injury of winger Regan Grace.

The Welsh wizard is expected to make the starting line-up after missing the first six Super League encounters of the season.

“He is 100% fit and raring to go,” said Woolf.

It will also be a nostalgic trip for Whitehaven-born Kyle Amor and Morgan Knowles - a son of nearby Barrow - who have worn the St Helens jersey a combined 364 times.

Knowles has been an ever-present this season but Amor has only featured twice and will be keeping his fingers crossed that he makes the final 17.

The initial 21-man squad will be announced on Thursday lunch-time.

Last 10 meetings between St Helens and Whitehaven:

Whitehaven 22, St Helens 34 (CCR5, 25/2/01)

Whitehaven 4, St Helens 46 (CCR5, 13/2/94)

St Helens 44, Whitehaven 10 (CCQF, 25/2/90)

St Helens 41, Whitehaven 12 (CCQF, 1/3/87)

Whitehaven 8, St Helens 10 (JPST-R1, 30/11/86)

St Helens 26, Whitehaven 8 (LCR2, 25/9/85)

Whitehaven 21, St Helens 27 (SLC, 15/4/84)

St Helens 40, Whitehaven 10 (SLC, 15/1/84)

St Helens 41, Whitehaven 7 (SLC, 28/2/82)

Whitehaven 7, St Helens 9 (SLC, 6/12/81)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2001 (round 5) Whitehaven 22 St Helens 34

1994 (round 5) Whitehaven 4 St Helens 46

1990 (quarter final) St Helens 44 Whitehaven 10

1987 (quarter final) St Helens 41 Whitehaven 12