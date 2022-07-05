St Helens thrash Huddersfield Giants as Leah Burke grabs four tries

Leah Burke, of St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leah Burke pounced four times as St Helens thrashed visitors Huddersfield Giants 62-0 in the Betfred Women’s Super League.
Amy Hardcastle, Naomi Williams and Carrie Roberts all claimed try braces, with Jodie Cunningham and Shona Hoyle both crossing, too.
Saints balanced out their record at two wins and two losses to sit third out of five in Group 1.
Saints: Rebecca Rotheram, Leah Burke, Carrie Roberts, Amy Hardcastle, Rachael Woosey, Beth Stott, Zoe Harris, Chantelle Crowl, Tara Jones, Isabelle Rudge, Naomi Williams, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham.
Interchanges: Shona Hoyle, Alice Sandham, Darcy Stott, Eboni Partington.
Tries: Amy Hardcastle (2, 64), Leah Burke (13, 44, 76, 78), Jodie Cunningham (21), Shona Hoyle (28), Naomi Williams (32, 61), Carrie Roberts (40, 66)
Conversions: Zoe Harris (1/4), Beth Stott (6/8)
Huddersfield Giants: Holly Waddington, Hannah Goddard, Albany Coates, Erin Stott, Amelia Brown, Francesca Townend, Rebekah Grady, Sienna McPherson, Bethan Oates, Amie Walker, Lois Naidole, Ellie Thompson, Isabella Sykes.
Interchanges: Tyla Naidole, Hollie Dhurmea, Cheyney McCarthy, Molly Davidson.