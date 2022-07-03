The programme kicks-off on Thursday, July 21, with the second Betfred Super League men’s and women’s double header.

Super League have unveiled the Sky Sports broadcast selections for round 20.

The programme kicks-off on Thursday, July 21, with the second Betfred Super League men’s and women’s double header live when Wigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up will be the women’s clash (5.30pm k.o.) before the men’s teams take to the field (8pm k.o. )

Friday night (July 22) will see a return to Hull for Lee Radford as his Castleford Tigers team travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull FC.

In a change to Channel 4’s original scheduled weekend, the next live free-to-air Betfred Super League game will be on August 7 as the count gets under way towards the end of season play-offs.

Betfred Super League - round 20

Thursday 21 July

Leeds Rhinos Women v Wigan Warriors Women, 5:30pm (Sky Sports)

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Friday, July 22

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR(8pm)

Saturday, July 23

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants, 7pm local / 6pm UK

Toulouse Olympique v Salford Red Devils, 8pm local/ 7pm UK

Sunday, July 24