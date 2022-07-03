Super League have unveiled the Sky Sports broadcast selections for round 20.
The programme kicks-off on Thursday, July 21, with the second Betfred Super League men’s and women’s double header live when Wigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium.
First up will be the women’s clash (5.30pm k.o.) before the men’s teams take to the field (8pm k.o. )
Friday night (July 22) will see a return to Hull for Lee Radford as his Castleford Tigers team travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull FC.
In a change to Channel 4’s original scheduled weekend, the next live free-to-air Betfred Super League game will be on August 7 as the count gets under way towards the end of season play-offs.
Betfred Super League - round 20
Thursday 21 July
Leeds Rhinos Women v Wigan Warriors Women, 5:30pm (Sky Sports)
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Friday, July 22
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR(8pm)
Saturday, July 23
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants, 7pm local / 6pm UK
Toulouse Olympique v Salford Red Devils, 8pm local/ 7pm UK
Sunday, July 24
Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (3pm)