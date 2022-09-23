St Helens face Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford and whichever side emerges victorious will set a new record for most Grand Final wins.

ST HELENS will extend their own record of most Grand Final appearances to 14 when they face Leeds Rhinos in a Battle of the Roses at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Whichever side emerges from the title decider victorious will set a new record for most Grand Final wins. Both LEEDS RHINOS and the Saints have previously lifted the Super League trophy on eight occasions following Grand Final triumphs.

With victory, St Helens would become the first club to win four Super League Grand Finals in a row. They currently share the record of three successive victories with Saturday’s opponents Leeds Rhinos (2007, 2008, 2009 - all against the Saints).

If St Helens are defeated by Leeds for a fifth time in a Grand Final, they would equal the unwanted record of six losses in the Super League showpiece, currently held by Wigan Warriors.

JAMES ROBY has the chance to equal JAMIE PEACOCK’S record of 11 Super League Grand Final appearances.

Roby has won the title decider on five occasions (2006, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021), whilst defeat would see him set a new unwanted record of six reverses in Grand Finals having previously being on the losing side for St Helens in five successive seasons (2007-2011).

The hooker also has a chance to be the first player to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy for the third time, having previously won the award with man of the match performances in the 2014 and 2020 Grand Finals.

Roby (36 years, 306 days), along with teammate LOUIE McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK (36 years, 253 days) and Leeds’ MATT PRIOR (35 years, 120 days) also has the chance to become the oldest player to score in a Super League Grand Final.

Leeds Rhinos duo, PRIOR and ZANE TETEVANO, along with St Helens’ WILL HOPOATE, have the chance to join the ranks of overseas players to complete the double of victory in both the NRL and Super League Grand Finals.

Prior has previously won the NRL Grand Final twice, with St George Illawarra Dragons in 2010 (against Sydney Roosters) and Cronulla Sharks in 2016 (against Melbourne Storm).

Tetevano featured in the Sydney Roosters side that won the 2018 NRL showpiece against Melbourne Storm, while Hopoate was part of the victorious Manly Sea Eagles team that defeated New Zealand Warriors in 2011.

Leeds’ JARROD O’CONNOR has the chance to follow in his father TERRY O’CONNOR‘s footsteps as a Super League Grand Final winner.

Terry started at prop in the Wigan team that defeated Leeds Rhinos in the inaugural Old Trafford showpiece in 1998. He was also on the losing side for the Warriors in 2000 (against St Helens), 2001 and 2003 (both against Bradford Bulls).

Leeds duo JAMES BENTLEY and ZAK HARDAKER last featured in a Super League Grand Final in 2020, on opposing sides. Bentley was at second row for St Helens, with Hardaker at centre for Wigan, in the Saints’ 8-4 victory against the Warriors at KCOM Stadium, Hull.

Rhinos full back RICHIE MYLER‘s first Grand Final appearance (2012) was against his current club, in defeat for Warrington Wolves.

KRISTIAN WOOLF has the chance to become the first coach to win three Super League Grand Finals in a row. Woolf takes charge of St Helens for the third time in a title decider, following victories in 2020 (v Wigan Warriors) and 2021 (v Catalans Dragons).

BRIAN McCLENNAN (Leeds Rhinos, 2008 & 2009) and BRIAN McDERMOTT (Leeds Rhinos, 2011 & 2012) are the other coaches to have previously won two successive Super League Grand Finals.

St Helens have won their last 11 meetings with Leeds.

The Rhinos’ last victory against the Saints was a 28-20 away win on March 16, 2018.

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 42, Leeds 12 (SLR16, 23/6/22)

Leeds 0, St Helens 26 (SLR7, 1/4/22)

St Helens 36, Leeds 8 (SLSF, 1/10/21)

St Helens 40, Leeds 6 (SLR24, 10/9/21)

St Helens 26, Leeds 18 (CCR3, 10/4/21)

St Helens 40, Leeds 8 (SLR17, 23/10/20)

Leeds 0, St Helens 48 (SLR8, 9/8/20)

Leeds 20, St Helens 36 (SLR26, 15/8/19)

St Helens 36, Leeds 10 (SLR19, 21/6/19)

St Helens 27, Leeds 22 (SLR3, 22/2/19)

Super League summary

Leeds won 32 (including wins in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011 Grand Finals; 1998, 2005, 2013 and 2015 play-offs)

St Helens won 43 (including wins in 1999, 2001, 2007, 2008 and 2021 play-offs)

Leeds highest score: 74-16 (h, 2001) . Widest margin: 70-0, h, 2004)

St Helens highest score: 62-18 (h, 1999). Widest margin: 48-0, A, 2020)

Previous Final meetings

(Leeds won 8, St Helens won 3)

Super League Grand Final

2011 Leeds 32, St Helens 16 (at Old Trafford)

2009 Leeds 18, St Helens 10 (at Old Trafford)

2008 Leeds 24, St Helens 16 (at Old Trafford)

2007 Leeds 33, St Helens 6 (at Old Trafford)

John Player Special Trophy Final

1987-88 Leeds 14, St Helens 15 (at Central Park, Wigan)

Challenge Cup Final

1977-78 Leeds 14, St Helens 12 (at Wembley Stadium)

1971-72 Leeds 13, St Helens 16 (at Wembley Stadium)

Premiership Final

1974-75 Leeds 26, St Helens 11 (at Central Park, Wigan)

Championship Final

1971-72 Leeds 9, St Helens 5 (at Station Road, Swinton)

1969-70 Leeds 12, St Helens 24 (at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

BBC2 Floodlit Trophy Final