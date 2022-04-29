The Red Devils have not won an away game against Saints since 1980.

Matty Lees of St Helens. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Pink Floyd topped the charts with Another Brick in the Wall, Beatle John Lennon was shot dead and Hull KR beat neighboursHull FC 10-5 to win the RL Challenge Cup Final for the first and only time.

The year? It’s 1980 and the last occasion Salford, who face Betfred Super League champions St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, last won an away game against their rivals from the other end of the East Lancashire Road.

The Red Devils have previously lost all 15 matches at Knowsley Road since 1997, one game at Widnes in 2011, one at Headingley in 2021 and 10 at Totally Wicked Stadium (2012-2021).

LAST 10 MEETINGS:

Salford 26, St Helens 14 (SLR25, 17/9/21)

St Helens 28, Salford 0 (SLR6, 17/5/21)

St Helens 29, Salford 6 (SLR1, 26/3/21)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

Salford 12, St Helens 10 (SLR18, 26/10/20)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 48, Salford 8 (SLR1, 31/1/20)

Salford 6, St Helens 23 (SLGF, 12/10/19)

(at Old Trafford, Manchester)

St Helens 32, Salford 30 (SLR15, 17/5/19)

Salford 4, St Helens 26 (SLR4, 28/2/19)

Salford 10, St Helens 60 (SLR13, 26/4/18)

St Helens 34, Salford 2 (SLR4, 4/3/18)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY:

St Helens won 44 (including win in the 2019 Grand Final)

Salford won 8

St Helens highest score: 66-16 (h, 2001)

Salford highest score: 44-10 (h, 2016)

Matty Lees needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

- 91 for St Helens (2017-2022)

- 6 for Sheffield Eagles (2018, dual-registration)

- 2 for England Knights (2018)

Tommy Makinson needs 13 points to reach 1,000 for St Helens.