The Saints winger is just seven points shy of a huge career total for the club.

Holders St Helens and Wigan Warriors, who both have a rich history of success in the RL Challenge Cup, will lock horns in the semi-final of this year’s competition at Elland Road, Leeds, on Saturday.

And the outcome is balanced on a knife edge if current form is any guide.

The Cherry and Whites have lifted the world famous trophy on no fewer than a record 19 times and Saints have 13 wins under their belt, but all that matters now is what happened over 80 minutes this weekend.

The winner will be heading for Spurs’ London Stadium to face either Hull KR, or the Huddersfield Giants in the final on Saturday, May 28.

Stat attack

Previous Challenge Cup meetings

2012 (quarter final) Wigan 18 St Helens 4

2011 (semi-final) St Helens 12 Wigan 18

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

2005 (quarter final) St Helens 75 Wigan 0

2004 (final) St Helens 32 Wigan 16

(at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)

2002 (final) St Helens 12 Wigan 21

(at Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

2001 (round 4) St Helens 22 Wigan 8

1998 (quarter final) Wigan 22 St Helens 10

1997 (round 4) St Helens 26 Wigan 12

1995 (round 4 replay) St Helens 24 Wigan 40

1995 (round 4) Wigan 16 St Helens 16

1993 (round 2) Wigan 23 St Helens 3

1992 (quarter final) St Helens 6 Wigan 13

1991 (final) St Helens 8 Wigan 13

(at Wembley Stadium)

1990 (semi-final) St Helens 14 Wigan 20

(at Old Trafford, Manchester)

1989 (final) St Helens 0 Wigan 27

(at Wembley Stadium)

1986 (round 2) Wigan 24 St Helens 14

1984 (quarter final) St Helens 7 Wigan 16

1982 (round 1) St Helens 12 Wigan 20

1977 (round 2) Wigan 4 St Helens 9

1973 (round 2) Wigan 15 St Helens 2

1966 (final) St Helens 21 Wigan 2

(at Wembley Stadium)

1965 (round 2) Wigan 7 St Helens 2

1961 (final) St Helens 12 Wigan 6

(at Wembley Stadium)

1930 (semi-final replay) St Helens 22 Wigan 10

(at Mather Lane, Leigh)

1930 (semi-final) St Helens 5 Wigan 5

(at Station Road, Swinton)

1929 (quarter final replay) Wigan 25 St Helens 5

1929 (quarter final) St Helens 2 Wigan 2

1897 (round 3) St Helens 11 Wigan 0

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 22, Wigan 4 (SLR8, 15/4/22)

Wigan 2, St Helens 26 (SLR20, 20/8/21)

St Helens 24, Wigan 6 (SLR13, 4/7/21)

St Helens 8, Wigan 4 (SLGF, 27/11/20)

(at KCOM Stadium, Hull)

St Helens 6, Wigan 18 (SLR19, 30/10/20)

Wigan 0, St Helens 42 (SLR14, 29/9/20)

(at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford)

St Helens 40, Wigan 10 (SLQSF, 27/9/19)

St Helens 32, Wigan 10 (SLR22, 12/7/19)

Wigan 10, St Helens 36 (SLR11, 19/4/19)

St Helens 22, Wigan 12 (SLR1, 31/1/19)

TOMMY MAKINSON needs seven points to reach 1,000 for St Helens.

- (158 tries, 180 goals, 1 field goal - 274 appearances, 2011-2022)

LIAM FARRELL needs eight points to reach 500 for Wigan Warriors.