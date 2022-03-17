First team regulars Alex Walmsley, Sione Mata’utia and Joe Batchelor are among those ruled out.

Alex Walmsley of St Helens. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Unbeaten Betfred Super League leaders St Helens have had to make a fistful of changes to their 21-strong squad ahead of their first-ever visit to newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

First team regulars Alex Walmsley, Sione Mata’utia and Joe Batchelor have all been ruled out through injury, while Will Hopoate has also picked up a small knock in training this week so he isn’t risked. Newcomer James Bell is the other player to drop out.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quintet are replaced by the returning Konrad Hurrell, who has served his one game suspension, Dan Norman, Jake Wingfield, Sam Royle and Lewis Baxter.

The team will fly out on Saturday with the game kicking off at the Stade Ernest Wallon at 6pm (local time) – 5pm in the UK.

The match is not being televised, but fans will be able to follow all the updates via the club match centre and social media accounts.

BBC Radio Merseyside will also be providing commentary on the game and interested parties will be able to listen to that on the BBC Sports website under Rugby League.

St Helens squad