Super League Magic Weekend set to return to ‘spiritual home’ next year

The Magic Weekend clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

More than 62,000 fans flocked to St James’ Park - the home of Newcastle United - to celebrate the Betfred Super League Magic Weekend and what a spectacular event it turned out to be once more.

Since its introduction in 2007, it has been held at several venues - but I feel it has now found its ‘spiritual home.’ and an overall attendance of 62,154 told its own story.

It didn’t smash the all-time record of 68,276, which was set in Newcastle six years ago, but it went a long way to enhancing the profile of the sport, especially in a year when the World Cup is being staged in this country from October.

The organisers certainly put on a show-stopping two-day event, both for fans in attendance and others who tuned-in to Sky TV.

Next time let’s hope more fans leave the comfort of their armchair and head for Newcastle who are already red-hot favourites to extend their run as hosts.