Super League Magic Weekend set to return to ‘spiritual home’ next year

More than 62,000 fans flocked to Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

By John Yates
Monday, 11th July 2022, 5:02 pm
<p>The Magic Weekend clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens. </p>

More than 62,000 fans flocked to St James’ Park - the home of Newcastle United - to celebrate the Betfred Super League Magic Weekend and what a spectacular event it turned out to be once more.

Since its introduction in 2007, it has been held at several venues - but I feel it has now found its ‘spiritual home.’ and an overall attendance of 62,154 told its own story.

It didn’t smash the all-time record of 68,276, which was set in Newcastle six years ago, but it went a long way to enhancing the profile of the sport, especially in a year when the World Cup is being staged in this country from October.

The organisers certainly put on a show-stopping two-day event, both for fans in attendance and others who tuned-in to Sky TV.

Next time let’s hope more fans leave the comfort of their armchair and head for Newcastle who are already red-hot favourites to extend their run as hosts.

This was made crystal clear when the league’s commercial officer Rhodri Jones said at the conclusion of the six games: “There is a view to come back here next year but we’ll only trigger that once we’ve done the review. There is an aspiration from the Newcastle side to have us back.’’

