The 35-year-old prop forward is currently on loan at Warrington.

St Helens' Kyle Amor was brought in on loan by Warrington in a bid to beef up the Wolves' front row. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

Cumbrian Kyle Amor is leaving St Helens after nine trophy-winning seasons at the club.

The 35-year-old prop forward, who is currently on loan at Warrington Wolves, is to join Betfred Championship outfit Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will likely be the last move in a career which started at hometown club, Whitehaven, in 2009.

Amor made 212 Saints’ appearances but was limited to just four in the Red Vee this year.

The Irish international said: “I owe Saints an awful lot. What they have done for me personally and also my family has been great. I will always have an eternal bond with the club as I have had a lot of success here.

“That is one thing I am incredibly proud of. I have been able to play my part in those sides which have been able to achieve what they have in one of the most successful periods of the club’s history.

“It’s a special place for me, but that has got to be put to bed now and I am looking forward to the rest of the season and then a new challenge at Widnes.”

Head coach Kristian Woolf added: “We thank Kyle for his long service with us. He has been a valued member of the team for the best part of nine years and has been a big part of our success over recent years.