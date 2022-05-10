There’s a double header from the Totally Wicked Stadium as St Helens host Leeds Rhinos in the women’s and men’s competitions.

Super League has confirmed the Sky Sports broadcast selections for rounds 15 and 16 in June.

Live on Sky Sports in round 15 will be Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors on Friday, June 10 (8pm) before focus switches to Perpignan on Saturday, June 11, when Catalans Dragons host Hull FC (5pm UK time).

Round 16 will see four live games on Sky Sports across the weekend.

The round kicks-off on Thursday, June 23, with a double header from the Totally Wicked Stadium as St Helens host Leeds Rhinos in the women’s and men’s competitions.

Both games will be live on Sky Sports with the women’s game fixture kicking-off at 5:30pm followed by the men’s game at 8pm.

Thursday’s double header will be followed by two more live games: Warrington Wolves against Hull FC on Friday night (8pm ) and Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon (3:15pm).

Betfred Super League - round 15

Friday, June 10

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos((7.45pm)

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors(8pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday, June 11

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (5pm UK time, (Sky Sports)

Sunday, June 12

Toulouse v Castleford Tigers(2.30pm UK time)

St Helens v Hull KR (3pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Betfred Super League - round 16

Thursday, June 23

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm. Sky Sports)

Friday, June 24

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (8pm, Sky Sports)

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse (8pm)

Sunday, June 26

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants (3:15pm, Sky Sports)