Liverpool Airport and UEFA Champions League team agree special deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixteen-time Welsh Premier Champions The New Saints have today announced a renewal of their partnership with Liverpool John Lennon Airport, following the UEFA Champions League draw.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport will continue as the club’s official Social Media Partner for the upcoming season and they will receive pitchside advertising space around the club’s Park Hall Stadium, in addition to the advertising on the club’s social media channels throughout TNS’ European campaign and domestic season.

As part of the deal, which officially launched ahead of the 2023/24 season, Liverpool John Lennon Airport will be sponsoring the club’s UEFA Champions League first qualifying round home fixture, with the side taking on Montenegro's FK Dečić in early July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the extension of the partnership, Liverpool John Lennon Airport have teamed up with the club’s official front-of-shirt Sponsor, Recycling UK Group, to launch a thrilling new half-time challenge for fans attending TNS’ Park Hall home for the UEFA Champions League home-leg fixture.

The club’s ‘Big Bin Challenge’ will give fans an opportunity to try and kick a ball into a large, sponsored wheelie-bin, with the winner securing return flights for two to Ibiza courtesy of Jet2.com, who are now running 54 flights per week to 20 destinations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Fans should stay tuned to find out how they can enter the ‘Big Bin Challenge’ challenge.

Speaking on the renewal, Tom Woods, Marketing Manager at Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with The New Saints FC once more for the upcoming season, as they embark on yet another European campaign. Not only are we the closest international airport to the club’s Park Hall Stadium, but the move also pairs the Cymru Premier’s top team with the UK’s number one airport.

“We have many passengers that travel from North Wales using Liverpool John Lennon Airport, so it makes sense to team up with one of the region’s most successful brands. We look forward to working closely with the club and their fans ahead of what we hope is another big year for the both of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon O’Reilly, Facilities and Commercial Manager at The New Saints FC added: “We are delighted to be working with Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Jet2.com, both globally-recognisable brands based locally to us. With such a huge set of fixtures now just around the corner, we’re pleased to have the support of the airport and its staff as we embark on our European journey.”