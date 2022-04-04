St Helens lifts the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup trophy in 2021. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Holders Saints stormed into the quarter-final stages of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup following a 12-try demolition of neighbours Warrington Wolves on Sunday.
Corrie Roberts led the onslaught with four tries, helped by touchdowns from six other players.
Saints won all three trophies on offer last season and will be favourites to repeat the feat in 2022.
Teams
Wolves: Samantha Simpson, Abigail Johnston, Amy Daniels, Katie-May Williams, Michelle Davis, Lucy Eastwood, Charlize Magraw, Armani Pitt, Danielle Bound, Lucy Baggaley, Emily Downs, Kacy Haley, Georgia Westwood.
Interchanges: Ellie Jelves, Shereen McCartney, Charlotte Melvin, Keira McCosh.
Saints: Rebecca Rotheram, Leah Burke, Carrie Roberts, Amy Hardcastle, Danielle Bush, Zoe Harris, Beth Stott, Isabelle Rudge, Tara Jones, Chantelle Crowl, Naomi Williams, Paige Travis, Jodie Cunningham.
Interchanges: Alice Sandham, Victoria Whitfield, Katie Mottershead, Eboni Partington.
Tries: Paige Travis (4), Amy Hardcastle (8, 38), Tara Jones (10), Danielle Bush (20, 72), Carrie Roberts (23, 31, 45, 50), Rebecca Rotheram (34), Naomi Williams (40).
Conversions: Zoe Harris (3/10), Beth Stott (0 /2).
HT: 0-42.
FT: 0-54.
Attendance – 1,438.