The final round of FA Cup qualifying takes place this weekend with League One and League Two clubs entering in round one

The FA Cup fourth qualifying round takes place this weekend as several non-league sides battle to reach the first round of the competition.

There is Merseyside interest with Southport FC in action against National League outfit Halifax Town on Saturday afternoon. Southport are managed by Neil Danns, who is the father of Liverpool striker Jayden.

A select number of games will be shown live on TNT Sports and BBC Sport with Farnham Town v Sutton United and Worthing v Forest Green Rovers both picked for broadcast.

Birkenhead outfit Tranmere Rovers will be keeping an eye on proceedings as they, along with the other League One and League Two sides, enter the competition in the next round. 16 non-league sides will make it into the first round, with Championship and Premier League teams not entering the competition until January when it reaches the third round phase.

With the possibility of Tranmere and Southport being in the hat for the first round, all the details you need to keep up with the draw can be found below. Big-name clubs such as Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City will also be in the hat.

When is the FA Cup first-round draw and how can I watch?

The draw for the first round proper will be televised on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube channel during pre-match coverage of Forest Green’s trip to Worthing. It will be from approximately 6.30pm.

Worthing host Forest Green on Monday, October 13 so any sides who win their games on Saturday will have a nervous wait to see who they might draw in the first round.

The draw will be made by former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio and ex-Portsmouth and Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward. The first round of the FA Cup will be played on the weekend beginning November 1.

What are the ball numbers?

The FA have confirmed the ball numbers, which are as follows:

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnet

4. Barnsley

5. Barrow

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Cardiff City

14. Cheltenham Town

15. Chesterfield

16. Colchester United

17. Crawley Town

18. Crewe Alexandra

19. Doncaster Rovers

20. Exeter City

21. Fleetwood Town

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Luton Town

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Newport County

32. Northampton Town

33. Notts County

34. Oldham Athletic

35. Peterborough United

36. Plymouth Argyle

37. Port Vale

38. Reading

39. Rotherham United

40. Salford City

41. Shrewsbury Town

42. Stevenage

43. Stockport County

44. Swindon

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wigan Athletic

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Darlington or AFC Telford United

50. Macclesfield or Stamford

51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United

52. Carlisle United or Boston United

53. Rochdale or York City

54. Runcorn Linnets or Buxton

55. Morecambe or Chester

56. South Shields or Spalding United

57. Tamworth or Hyde United

58. Scunthorpe United or King’s Lynn Town

59. Aveley or Gateshead

60. Spennymoor Town or Billericay Town

61. Southport or FC Halifax Town

62. Altrincham or Harborough Town

63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers

64. Maldon & Tiptree or Flackwell Heath

65. Woking or Brackley Town

66. Wealdstone or Whitstable Town

67. Slough Town or Enfield Town

68. Eastbourne Borough or Boreham Wood

69. Hampton & Richmond Borough or Eastleigh

70. Southend United or Folkestone Invicta

71. Ebbsfleet United or Solihull Moors

72. Braintree Town or Farnborough

73. Tonbridge Angels or Chatham Town

74. Weston Super Mare or Needham Market

75. Hemel Hempstead Town or Yeovil Town

76. Banbury United or St Albans City

77. Chelmsford City or Chippenham Town

78. AFC Totton or Truro City

79. Dorking Wanderers or Aldershot Town

80. Farnham Town or Sutton United