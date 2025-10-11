When is the FA Cup first-round draw? Date, time and how to watch as Tranmere Rovers, Chesterfield, Bolton and Bradford City await fate
The FA Cup fourth qualifying round takes place this weekend as several non-league sides battle to reach the first round of the competition.
There is Merseyside interest with Southport FC in action against National League outfit Halifax Town on Saturday afternoon. Southport are managed by Neil Danns, who is the father of Liverpool striker Jayden.
A select number of games will be shown live on TNT Sports and BBC Sport with Farnham Town v Sutton United and Worthing v Forest Green Rovers both picked for broadcast.
Birkenhead outfit Tranmere Rovers will be keeping an eye on proceedings as they, along with the other League One and League Two sides, enter the competition in the next round. 16 non-league sides will make it into the first round, with Championship and Premier League teams not entering the competition until January when it reaches the third round phase.
With the possibility of Tranmere and Southport being in the hat for the first round, all the details you need to keep up with the draw can be found below. Big-name clubs such as Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City will also be in the hat.
When is the FA Cup first-round draw and how can I watch?
The draw for the first round proper will be televised on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube channel during pre-match coverage of Forest Green’s trip to Worthing. It will be from approximately 6.30pm.
Worthing host Forest Green on Monday, October 13 so any sides who win their games on Saturday will have a nervous wait to see who they might draw in the first round.
The draw will be made by former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio and ex-Portsmouth and Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward. The first round of the FA Cup will be played on the weekend beginning November 1.
What are the ball numbers?
The FA have confirmed the ball numbers, which are as follows:
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnet
4. Barnsley
5. Barrow
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Cardiff City
14. Cheltenham Town
15. Chesterfield
16. Colchester United
17. Crawley Town
18. Crewe Alexandra
19. Doncaster Rovers
20. Exeter City
21. Fleetwood Town
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Huddersfield Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Luton Town
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Newport County
32. Northampton Town
33. Notts County
34. Oldham Athletic
35. Peterborough United
36. Plymouth Argyle
37. Port Vale
38. Reading
39. Rotherham United
40. Salford City
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Swindon
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wigan Athletic
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Darlington or AFC Telford United
50. Macclesfield or Stamford
51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United
52. Carlisle United or Boston United
53. Rochdale or York City
54. Runcorn Linnets or Buxton
55. Morecambe or Chester
56. South Shields or Spalding United
57. Tamworth or Hyde United
58. Scunthorpe United or King’s Lynn Town
59. Aveley or Gateshead
60. Spennymoor Town or Billericay Town
61. Southport or FC Halifax Town
62. Altrincham or Harborough Town
63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers
64. Maldon & Tiptree or Flackwell Heath
65. Woking or Brackley Town
66. Wealdstone or Whitstable Town
67. Slough Town or Enfield Town
68. Eastbourne Borough or Boreham Wood
69. Hampton & Richmond Borough or Eastleigh
70. Southend United or Folkestone Invicta
71. Ebbsfleet United or Solihull Moors
72. Braintree Town or Farnborough
73. Tonbridge Angels or Chatham Town
74. Weston Super Mare or Needham Market
75. Hemel Hempstead Town or Yeovil Town
76. Banbury United or St Albans City
77. Chelmsford City or Chippenham Town
78. AFC Totton or Truro City
79. Dorking Wanderers or Aldershot Town
80. Farnham Town or Sutton United