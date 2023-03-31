Jai Field is ‘99% certain to miss the derby’ after limping off with a hamstring injury.

Jai Field went off with an injury against Leigh

Whether or not he was trying to pull the wool over Saints’ eyes ahead of the derby match at the DW Stadium on Good Friday Wigan boss Matty Peet made a convincing argument that he would be without one of his key figures, Jai Field.

The Australian limped off during Thursday night’s 34-6 away victory at Leigh Leopards suffering from a hamstring injury and at first glance looked in all kinds of pain.

Peet said: “Jai is going to need a scan but we anticipate he will be out of action for a few weeks and is 99% certain to miss the derby. With a pulled hamstring, you are not looking at a really quick turnaround, but we’ll be patient and give him whatever he needs.”

Field’s absence is a further blow for Peet, with regular number six Cade Cust already sidelined with a neck injury, but he refused to let his impending selection dilemma cloud an impressive seven-try performance.

The head coach said: “It was a pleasing performance and I thought we took some positive steps forward. We knew what we were stepping into and the passion and quality the opposition would bring, and I felt it brought the best out of our players.”

