Whether or not he was trying to pull the wool over Saints’ eyes ahead of the derby match at the DW Stadium on Good Friday Wigan boss Matty Peet made a convincing argument that he would be without one of his key figures, Jai Field.
The Australian limped off during Thursday night’s 34-6 away victory at Leigh Leopards suffering from a hamstring injury and at first glance looked in all kinds of pain.
Peet said: “Jai is going to need a scan but we anticipate he will be out of action for a few weeks and is 99% certain to miss the derby. With a pulled hamstring, you are not looking at a really quick turnaround, but we’ll be patient and give him whatever he needs.”
Field’s absence is a further blow for Peet, with regular number six Cade Cust already sidelined with a neck injury, but he refused to let his impending selection dilemma cloud an impressive seven-try performance.
The head coach said: “It was a pleasing performance and I thought we took some positive steps forward. We knew what we were stepping into and the passion and quality the opposition would bring, and I felt it brought the best out of our players.”
He’ll be looking for the same against Paul Wellens’ boys.