Holiday makers can jet off to an archipelago of islands that enjoys more than 3.000 hours of sunshine a year.

Budget airline easyJet will launch a new year-round route to the Mediterranean from Liverpool John Lennon Airport before Christmas.

The route to Malta will be the fourth route the airline has added to its Liverpool network in the last 12 months, following new services being introduced to Enfidha in Tunisia, Hurghada in Egypt and the Greek island of Corfu.

The first flight will take off on December 10 this year and will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Sundays. Flights and holidays will be available to book from 11th June on easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

Famed for its beautiful coastlines, crystal clear waters and more that 3.000 hours of sunshine a year, Malta is an archipelago of islands situated in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Paul Winfield, Aviation Director for Liverpool Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome this new service to Malta with easyJet – a destination that we know is popular with holidaymakers from across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.