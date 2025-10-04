Merseyrail services are facing severe disruptions after Storm Amy brought a tree down onto the tracks, causing significant travel delays.

Storm Amy’s strong gusts of wind have caused some major disruptions on Merseryrail’s lines after some trees have fallen on the tracks.

The following lines have been affected:

- Southport

Train services to Southport have been suspended due to a fallen tree blocking the tracks between Formby and Freshfield.

Disruptions are expected until 2pm.

Ticket acceptance is now in place for Stagecoach (X2) and Arriva bus services in the relevant areas until noon, and a very limited replacement bus service has been requested to run between Moorfields and Southport, but this is not yet in operation.

- Ormskirk

Train services to and from Headbolt Lane have been suspended after a fallen tree has blocked the tracks at Walton Merseyside the Headbolt Lane. Train service to Ormskirk have also been suspended between Liverpool Cntrl Northern and Ormskirk.

Disruptions are expected until 2pm

A limited rail shuttle service is now in operation between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross in both directions, and ticket acceptance is now in place for Stagecoach and Arriva bus services in the relevant areas until noon.

A very limited replacement bus service has been requested to run between Moorfields and Ormskirk and Moorfields and Headbolt Lane, but this is not yet in operation.

- Hunts Cross

Train services between Hunts Cross and Ormskirk have been suspended due to a fallen tree blocking teh tracks at Walton Merseyside the Headbolt Lane.

Disruptions are expected until 2pm.

Ticket acceptance is now in place for Stagecoach and Arriva bus services in the relevant areas until noon, and a very limited replacement bus service has been requested to run between Moorfields and Ormskirk and Moorfields and Headbolt Lane, but this is not yet in operation.