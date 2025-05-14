Steve Rotherham, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester are working together to ask the government to include plans for a Liverpool-Manchester Railway project in its 10-year infrastructure Strategy.

The hope is to start construction in the early 2030s to reap the many benefits of a faster and better connected railway service.

A report released today, shows that the railway line will stretch from Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Piccadilly via stations at Liverpool Gateway, Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester Airport. This has the potential to supercharge the economy – providing a £15 billion boost to the economy.

The report also sets out the hope to eliminate the number of infrequent services and cut down journey times. For example, “In 2023, 10% of services at Manchester Victoria were cancelled, the second highest figure in the UK. Manchester Oxford Road was in joint third-place at 9%.”

With the new railway line, there will be express Liverpool-Manchester trains departing every 10 minutes, traversing the corridor in just over 30mins.

Similarly, the goal for this line is to transform access to jobs and education centres for people across the North, for goods to move more efficiently and to support clean growth and the transition to net zero.