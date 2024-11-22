TUI River Cruises celebrated its first river Nile ship, TUI Al Horeya, in style, setting 100 lit biodegradable candles afloat on the iconic Egyptian river which marked the start of its voyage in Luxor.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUI River Cruises celebrated its first river Nile ship, TUI Al Horeya, in style, setting 100 lit biodegradable candles afloat on the iconic Egyptian river which marked the start of its voyage in Luxor.

The blessing ceremony took place onboard the river ship with a traditional ‘Prayer to Hapi’, the god of the Nile River, blessing the ship on safe and prosperous voyages. Guests were invited to make a personal wish with one of the 100 biodegradable candles set in coconut shells and also received a papyrus gift inscribed with “TUI Al Horeya” in Arabic, crafted by local Egyptian artists. These candles were then placed into the river to signify the blessing before it sailed to Luxor Temple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the night, TUI Al Horeya was a hive of activity with a live sand artist showcasing the story of the river Nile, traditional Egyptian acts of Whirling Dervishes, a gala dinner and live entertainment from TUI River Cruises’ entertainment team.

TUI River Cruises’ newly refurbished five-star ship, TUI Al Horeya, will now sail on its maiden voyage along the River Nile. The exciting expansion means that the river cruise line will operate a seven-night, all-inclusive round-trip sailings from Luxor. TUI Al Horeya will accommodate 141 passengers and offers 72 cabins including singles, standard cabins and suites and hosts a hybrid multi-functional Top Deck, which is home to a swimming pool and two hot tubs by day, and al fresco dining space, Felucca, by night. Each sailing will include two Egyptologists onboard, live entertainment from the TUI River Cruises team and live traditional whirling dervishes and Nubian acts. The Legends of the Nile’ itinerary will call at: Luxor, Edfu, Kom Ombo, Aswan and return to Luxor.

Katy Berzins, Head of TUI River Cruises at TUI River Cruises says: “The official first voyage of the TUI Al Horeya is a massive milestone for TUI River Cruises being the first ship to sail outside of European waters. Since going on sale, we have sold 80% of our winter Nile programme, and new bookings are continuing to come in week-by-week – we can’t wait to greet these passengers onboard for this season’s sailings.”

Available from £1599 per person for two adults sharing a Deck 2 Superior French Balcony cabin on TUI Al Horeya with an All-Inclusive basis. Price includes flights from London Gatwick airport on the 4th November 2025, and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk/river-cruises, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.