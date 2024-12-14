CCTV footage shows the crime gang using weapons to force entry into multiple properties - smashing glass doors and breaking garden gates. | Surrey Police / SWNS

Video shows how an organised crime group broke into keyless cars and burgled shops, stealing over £215,000 worth of high-value goods.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was some of the CCTV footage (click to play above) which helped put a criminal gang behind bars. The gang of thugs, seen in the clip above, nicked more than £215k worth of high-value cars in a keyless theft spree.

A police probe found that between June and August 2023, the group burgled multiple homes, assaulted one of their victims, and stole vehicles across Surrey and south-west London. Police said the crooks would scope out a target vehicle and then either break into homes to steal the keys or use illegal devices to carry out a keyless car theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage shows the crime gang using weapons to force entry into multiple properties - smashing glass doors and breaking garden gates. | Surrey Police / SWNS

Assault and damage to property

They caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to homes during their thefts - and on one occasion, three group members seriously assaulted a homeowner.

Afterwards, some cars would end up in 'chop shops' to be sold for parts - while others were fitted with fake number plates.

Audi A8 with cloned plate

Surrey Police arrested the criminals after linking a distinctive Audi A8 to a series of burglaries. Officers then identified cars with cloned number plates, tracked vehicles through ANPR (automatic number plate recognition), and matched suspects to CCTV footage.

One key giveaway was that, when committing a shop burglary, the crime gang often brought a large white carrier bag to carry the stolen goods. This bag enabled officers to link the suspects to multiple offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crime gang who burgled multiple homes, assaulted a victim, and stole more than £215,000 worth of high-value cars have been jailed. | Surrey Police / SWNS

Rico Persechino, 35, and Harry Mackay, 34, were arrested outside a shop in East Grinstead on August 29. Mackay tried to flee but he was swiftly caught by officers. Frankie Mackay, 35, Stevey Mackay, 32, and Jason Connors, 29, were all arrested at a later date. They have now been jailed for a combined total of 27 and a half years.

Victim ‘angry and upset’

Speaking about the effects of the group's crimes, one victim said: "The burglary was very distressing for both my partner and myself. We felt a significant impact after the unwelcome intrusion from these criminals. I was very angry and upset and when I met with detectives the following day, I was close to tears. That’s not in my nature.

The thought of strangers going through your personal possessions, and the damage they caused to gain access to my property was scary. My partner lost family jewellery that had been passed down through generations.

Thugs jailed

Harry Mackay, from Epsom, and Persechino, from Kingston-Upon-Thames, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to burgle, and conspiracy to commit robbery. They were jailed for eight years and seven and a half years respectively. Frankie Mackay, from Epsom and Steve Mackay, from Kingston-Upon-Thames pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. They were both sentenced to 39 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connors, from Croydon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and was jailed for five years and four months.

After sentencing, lead investigator DI Daniel Voller, said: "This was a sophisticated and organised operation and exposing the full extent of their crimes was only possible thanks to the hard work and diligence of everyone involved, from detectives to intelligence teams.

"These thieves had no regard for anyone but themselves and escalated their offending from stealing cars outside homes to breaking inside and committing a serious assault. We have worked relentlessly over many months to prepare a strong case against them and I’m pleased our efforts have resulted in getting them behind bars."