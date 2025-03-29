Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow-White, aged 5, had to have her name checked by Disney for copyright upon registration, and often suffers check-in drama when going on holiday!

Meet the five-year-old girl called 'Snow-White’ - who is mum and dad's little princess. Mum Lisa Morphy, 45, picked the name for five-year-old ‘Snow-White Jennifer Morphy’ after she fell pregnant with a much-wanted girl after having three boys.

Lisa had three children before being hospitalised with a cyst wrapped around her ovary. Doctors had to remove 75 per cent of one of the ovaries and she was warned it would be unlikely she could fall pregnant again. But she had always dreamed of becoming a girl mum so was delighted when she found out she was pregnant with a daughter in late 2018.

Snow-White Jennifer Morphy. | Emma Trimble / SWNS

Lisa, also mum to Jack, 23, William, 16, and Teddy, 12, loved the name "Snow" but Teddy suggested "Snow-White" and she loved it. Lisa’s husband Richard, 43, who owns a road sweeping business, was also on board.

The family adore the name and think it suits her perfectly - with her Disney-themed bedroom, love of singing and dancing, and her 'princess' attitude bossing around three older brothers.

The family are going to see the new Snow White movie, starring Rachel Zegler, and Lisa says her daughter is very excited. Lisa said: “Snow White is the OG Disney Princess and I know she'd be a princess in a house full of boys.

“Airport check-ins can be hard, and people turn around or whisper when I call her name in public, but I don't care. We've raised her to be proud of her name and she's very confident in who she is. If people call her Snow, she corrects them - and she tells everyone how she's a princess.”