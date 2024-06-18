This video More videos

Chilling footage shows the ‘remorseless’ actions of a teen killer who stabbed a 17-year-old boy, stole his bike and later boasted about it in some bizarre rap lyrics.

The horrific actions of the knife-obsessed teen were captured on CCTV, and in a phone video clip. In the video, Elijah Gookol-Mely can be seen carrying a bag which appears to contain weapons, after he stabbed his victim and pushed him into a canal before stealing his bike and riding off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Lee, from North Acton, was described by his family as shy, introspective, easily manipulated and at risk of being exploited by others. Detectives established that robbery was the motive for the brutal attack with Gookol-Mely stealing Victor’s bike and his rucksack, which officers believe contained a number of knives.

Crossbow sale on Snapchat

Victor had met his killer having developed an interest in buying weapons online which he wished to sell for profit. Officers believe that Victor did not fully understand the harm that others could cause with the weapons that he appeared to enjoy trading. Evidence showed that the 17 year old had bought a crossbow online in the days before he was killed, and seems to have sold this to his killer, via Snapchat, on the day of his murder.

Elijah Gookol-Mely, 18, of Australia Road, W12 was found guilty by a majority verdict on Monday, 17 June of murdering Victor and robbing him following a trial at the Old Bailey. He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 19 July. Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 15 at the time of the attack, were found not guilty of murder and robbery following the conclusion of the trial. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the senior investigating officer who led the investigation, said: “I would like the focus today to be on the tragedy that Victor’s family have suffered and on the part that young people being able to easily buy knives and other weapons played in his death. Victor was a young man who was not directly involved with gangs or criminality.”

Gokool-Mely was convicted of murder after a jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for more than 16 hours. | Met Police

Chilling rap lyrics show lack of remorse