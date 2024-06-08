Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the biker drives recklessly through rural roads, seemingly unaware a plain clothes officer is pursuing him.

Shocking police dashcam footage shows the moment a speeding motorcyclist dangerously pulled a wheelie at 56mph.

A roads policing officer was out on patrol when he saw a motorbike with a number plate on a hinge, tucked up under the rider’s seat, on May 27.

As the officer followed the motorbike to speak to the rider about the illegal number plate, the biker was captured driving dangerously along rural roads, including pulling a wheelie whilst riding at 56mph.

Speeding biker pulls a wheelie.

When the officer stopped the biker and two other motorcyclists in Bran End in Essex, the rider had to be restrained as he tried to evade arrest and ride off. Following a search of his property, cannabis was found in his bag.