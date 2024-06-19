This video More videos

Bosses at the Fylde Coast’s biggest Euros FanZone said they will take a ‘zero tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour’ after they were forced to ban a small group of troublemakers.

More than 500 people cheered on England to victory over Serbia at the Euros FanZone at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool - with many more expected tomorrow for the game against Denmark.

Many praised the ‘well organised’ event in the Olympia suite. But while the vast majority of fans enjoyed the game and left the bar without trouble a small group had to be thrown out and banned from returning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are the champions!

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trouble, which was caught on camera in footage shown above, saw a small group of men fighting and even throwing chairs. Security staff were quick to react, stopping the trouble and banning those involved from returning to the Fanzone for the rest of the tournament.

A spokesperson for the Winter Gardens added that the incident was rectified quickly by security on site. | UGC

The group’s actions have now forced bosses at the Winter Gardens to operate a ‘zero tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour’. A Winter Gardens spokeswoman said: "We have created a brilliant space to enjoy the football and cheer on England to Euro victory and we were delighted to welcome and entertain over 500 football fans to our FanZone for the first England game on Sunday.

"Everyone enjoyed the match and the hospitality and it is disappointing that a very small minority of unruly customers behaved badly following the end of the game after many guests had left the room. Our on-site security team dealt with the matter quickly and the offenders were removed from the venue. They will not be welcomed back.”

The spokesman added: "We take a zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and our security teams work closely with the police to ensure that everyone can enjoy the space without occasions being spoilt by others.