Chocolate eggs, two weeks off school and a bank holiday - the Easter holidays are undoubtedly one of the most exciting times of the year for kids. This year’s Easter break is off to a flying start too, with glorious sunshine and a promising weather forecast for the days ahead.

Trying to fill a fortnight with activities to keep the little ones entertained can be tricky though, so we have put together a guide to some of the best family-friendly activities taking place in Liverpool.

Many are free too, so you can enjoy multiple days out without using up all of your Easter holiday fund in one go.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 11 fantastic things to do around Liverpool, including a huge free Easter egg hunt and a special Bunny Trail trail.

1 . Bugtastic fun at Tate Liverpool RIBA North Between April 5 and 21, you can enjoy bug-themed activities in the Tate's Learning Space at RIBA North. From dragonflies to beetles, take inspiration from the creepy crawlies in Tate’s collection to construct multi-coloured neon replicas of your favourite bugs. Use the materials from our pick 'n' mix recycled craft box to make a 3D model of your bug. | Dominic Raynor

2 . Eggcelent Easter Egg Hunt at BOXPARK Families can enjoy a completely free Eggcelent Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday April 16, with BOXPARK Liverpool hosting Liverpool’s biggest hunt across the city, as well as complimentary arts and crafts, face painting fun and a movie marathon of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory. | Adobe Stock/Serenko Natalia

3 . Indoor Funfair Indoor Funfair returns to Liverpool this week, with more than 30 rides to enjoy over the Easter holidays. Thousands of families are expected to join in the fun which arrives at Exhibition Centre Liverpool on April 8. Indoor Funfair runs until April 21 with 40 sessions across the two-week stay starting at 10.00am. | Indoor Funfair

4 . Puppet workshops at Liverpool libraries Children can devise their own characters and stories and create their own puppets in a series of shadow puppetry workshops throughout the Easter holidays, culminating in a celebratory puppet showcase at Central Library on May 10. More information can be found on Liverpool City Council’s website. | Culture Liverpool