Opening Day of the 2025 Grand National Festival is in full swing, with the first horse races of the three-day event underway.
The first day has so far seen beautiful sunshine, happy spectators, fantastic music, an incredible atmosphere and - of course - impressive dresses, suits and fascinators. Considered the highlight of Liverpool’s social calendar by many, 150,000 people are expected to attend Aintree Racecourse between Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Take a look at the gallery above for a glimpse into the first day of the highly-awaited Aintree festival.
