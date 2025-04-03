17 sunny pictures capture the Grand National 2025 as thousands attend Aintree for Opening Day

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:10 BST

Explore the sunny scenes captured during Opening Day with 17 stunning photographs that encapsulate Aintree’s bright and cheerful atmosphere.

Opening Day of the 2025 Grand National Festival is in full swing, with the first horse races of the three-day event underway.

The first day has so far seen beautiful sunshine, happy spectators, fantastic music, an incredible atmosphere and - of course - impressive dresses, suits and fascinators. Considered the highlight of Liverpool’s social calendar by many, 150,000 people are expected to attend Aintree Racecourse between Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Take a look at the gallery above for a glimpse into the first day of the highly-awaited Aintree festival.

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One.

1. Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One. | Emma Dukes

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One.

2. Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One. | LDRS

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One.

3. Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One. | AFP via Getty Images

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One.

4. Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One. | Emma Dukes

