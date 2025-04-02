Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover the complete race schedule and viewing details for the Grand National 2025 at Aintree, including key timings.

The Grand National Festival is almost here, with hundreds of thousands of excited racegoers set to descend on Aintree from Thursday (April 3) to Saturday (April 5). A series of races will take place across all three days, with the main steeplechase returning to Aintree Racecourse on Saturday.

The highlight of the three-day event is, of course, Saturday’s Grand National, but there are plenty of eye-catching races for those in attendance during the first two days, as well as the chance to win Style Awards on Ladies Day.

Below is everything you need to know about The Grand National Festival 2025 at Aintree Racecourse, including key race timings and how to watch.

When is the Grand National 2025?

Gates will open at 10.00am on Saturday and the world-famous Grand National race is scheduled to begin at 4.00pm, with the maximum number of runners reduced to 34 from 40 following a safety review.

Opening Day schedule (Thursday, April 3)

1.45pm: EBC Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

2.20pm: Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

2.55pm: Aintree Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

3.30pm: William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05pm: Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase 2m 5f

4.40pm: Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase 2m

5.15pm: Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2m 1f

Ladies Day schedule (Friday, April 4)

1.45pm: Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

2.20pm: William Hill Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f

2.55pm: Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

3.30pm: My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05pm: Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Chase 2m 5f

4.40pm: Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m ½f

5.15pm: Hallgarten and Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f

Randox Grand National Day schedule (Saturday, April 5)

1.20pm: William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle 3m ½f

1.55pm: Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

1.30pm: William Hill Freebooter Handicap Chase 3m 1f

3.05pm: Liverpool Hurdle 3m ½f

4.00pm: Randox Grand National 4m 2½f

5;00pm: Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m

5.35pm: Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2m 1f

ITV Racing will show the first six races on Thursday and Friday, and the first five races on Saturday. The main Grand National race will be shown live (at 4.00pm) on ITV1.