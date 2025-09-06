All Creatures Great and Small has had a ‘refresh’ with some new faces joining the cast! 🐑

All Creatures Great and Small will be back for series 6 soon.

The cosy show will be back just in autumn for the autumn.

But who has been added to the cast for the newest season?

All Creatures Great and Small is soon to return to our screens for a brand new season. The beloved 5 superhit has had a bit of a “refresh”, according to Good Housekeeping , and added some new faces.

However, don’t worry, all your favourites will be back as usual for the upcoming episodes. The stars have talked about their hopes for series 6 and what it will have in store for their characters here.

A date has yet to be announced for the new season, but excitement continues to grow. Find out who has been added to the cast for the latest series:

Who is new to All Creatures Great and Small for series 6?

Filming has started in the Yorkshire Dales for Series 6 of All Creatures Great And Small, although as yet, cast and crew have not been spotted in their usual fliming locations. In this scene from series four, right to left, James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) is with Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West). Picture: Channel 5, Playground, Helen Williams

Good Housekeeping reports that Waterloo Road's Philip Martin Brown is one of the new faces who will be heading to the Yorkshire Dales this season. He will be joined by two icons of ITV’s legendary soap Coronation Street in Chris Gascoyne and Lucy-Jo Hudson.

The main cast will be back for series six including, of course, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. The lead actors for the show includes:

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon (series 1–3, 5–present)

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson (later Helen Herriot)

When could All Creatures Great and Small season 6 start?

Looking back at the previous five series of the show, it does give some clues on the potential timeline. The very first season debuted on Channel 5 on September 1 2020, which somehow is nearly five years ago.

Aside from 2023, All Creatures Great and Small has returned with new episodes in each September since its debut. The fourth season, however, was pushed back to October 5, 2023 but the show went back to its usual September spot for season five last year.

The premiere dates for each of the five seasons so far looks like this:

Season 1 - September 1, 2020

Season 2 - September 16, 2021

Season 3 - September 15, 2022

Season 4 - October 5, 2023

Season 5 - September 19, 2024

Taking a look through that list of dates every season of All Creatures Great and Small since the first has started on a Thursday. The first season began on a Tuesday instead.

It does give us some potential clues for when the sixth season could start. It is likely to arrive on a Thursday in September, however it was not on the schedule for the 4th or 11th.

That does leave the 18th and 25th as potential candidates. So check back soon for the latest update.

