DJ Awards 2024: the best DJs in the world named in Ibiza including Chase and Status and Fisher
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Chase and Status and CamelPhat are among the big dance names who picked up awards at the annual DJ Awards in Ibiza overnight.
- The awards, a celebration of the achievements of DJs and electronic music, saw ten winners announced in their respective genres and on the live front.
- Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s ceremony, and the history of why the awards were created.
Chase and Status, CamelPhat and Róisín Murphy were among the winners at the annual DJ Awards, which took place overnight in Ibiza (October 2 2024.)
Chase and Status picked up the gong for their work in the field of drum and bass, while Murphy earned the award for Best Live Act and CamelPhat in the field of Progressive House.
Other winners of the evening included Armin Van Buuren, Sam Divine and Black Coffeewinning in the Afro category, beating out seven other producers including Major League DJz and Francis Mercier.
The DJ Awards began in 1998 and were founded by José Pascual and Lenny Ibizarre. The awards were created to celebrate and recognize the achievements of DJs and electronic dance music (EDM) artists. The event is held annually in Ibiza, Spain, a global hub for dance music, particularly in the summer season.
The DJ Awards honour a wide range of genres within the electronic music scene, such as house, techno, trance, and drum and bass, with categories focusing on both established and emerging talent. It's become one of the most prestigious awards in the dance music industry.
DJ Awards 2024 - winners list in full
- AFRO - Black Coffee
- House - Sam Divine
- Breakthrough presented by Riot Noise - Miss Monique
- International DJ Of The Year Awards - Fisher
- Tech House presented by The Hub Ibiza Studios - Vintage Culture
- Trance - Armin Van Buuren
- Techno - Sven Väth
- Drum and Bass - Chase and Status
- Organic House presented by Soul Water - WhoMadeWho
- Progressive House presented by Christoffe Champagne - Camelphat
- Live Act - Róisín Murphy
- Ibiza Icon presented by Ibiza Global Radio - Luciano
- Ibiza Track Of The Summer - Adam Port, Stryv - 'Move Feat. Malachiii'
- Global Festival - Defected Croatia
- Eye On… USA - Gospel Club NYC
- Best Ibiza Party presented by Hibiki - David Guetta - F**K Me Im Famous / Futurerave
- What's Hot Global - Keinemusik
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Javier Anadon
- Play It Back - Michael Bibi's 'One Life' Campaign
Many of the nominees this year are expected to be part of Creamfields 2025, taking place August 21 - 24 at Daresbury Estate in Cheshire. For tickets to avoid missing out on one of the largest dance festivals in Europe, visit theCreamfields website today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.