Canadian rapper Drake has cancelled his remaining Australia and New Zealand shows.

The clutch of performances were set to take place from March 4 2025 but have been cancelled due to ‘scheduling conflicts.’

The news comes as Drake recently dropped ‘some’ allegations in his battle against Universal Music Group.

In a statement to the press from the Hotline Bling singer’s team, they revealed: "Due to a scheduling conflict, four of Drake's 16 sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand will be postponed. We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible."

Drake was set to perform in Brisbane (4 March), Sydney (7 March), and Auckland (15-16 March) having already performed dates in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane earlier this month.

Those who have tickets to the shows have been advised to hold onto their tickets, as a revised series of shows to make up for the last-minute cancellations are set to be revealed in due course.

The cancellation comes as Drake’s recent legal battles with UMG saw him drop some ‘key allegations’ from the lawsuit. The exact allegations that were dropped have not been disclosed, but they were described as significant changes to the case.

Drake's suit also accused UMG of allowing reaction videos from influencers like Twitch streamer Kai Cenat to be monetized without enforcing copyright claims, enabling the song’s defamatory claims to spread and amplify online.

Currently, Drake’s cancellation has no impact on his upcoming performances at Wireless 2025, rest assured.

Heading to Wireless 2025 this year to see Drake perform across all three headline sets? Check out our guide to help you ahead of this year’s party in Finsbury Park.