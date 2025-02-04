Pedro Pascal leads the Marvel superhero team in the first trailer for Fantastic Four 🎞

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first trailer for Fantastic Four: The First Steps has been released.

It marks the first time footage showing Pedro Pascal and the cast in their respective roles.

The film comes at a time when the MCU is still struggling after box office disappointments in 2024.

The first trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie has dropped, and with it an idea when the film is set to be released.

The trailer shows the cast for the first time in character, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all featured in the clip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A leak suggested that the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer would debut on Good Morning America rather than during the Super Bowl, as previously rumored. The listing, which was quickly deleted, referenced the trailer's debut alongside other segments.

But instead, the trailer dropped on February 4 (get it?) and that speculation is that Disney removed the listing to avoid spoilers and instead, the first glimpse was aired on Good Morning American today.

The hopes are that the film can help put the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the right path after the box office troubles previous entries in the MCU faced, coupled with reworking the huge cross-over event after the Jonathan Majors trial.

We originally were to get the Kang Dynasty saga, but Disney pivoted to change the crossover event to include the character Victor Von Doom, set to be played by a returning Robert Downey Jr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks the fifth time that the Fantastic Four have been turned into a cinema franchise: many will recall the early ‘00s two films featuring Chris Evans (pre-Captain America) and Jessica Alba, while a 2015 film faired poorly at the box office. There is also a Fantastic Four movie that was filmed in 1994 but never received a general release.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on July 25 2025.