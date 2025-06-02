This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More capsule are expected to drop throughout the year, including merchandise based on their Wembley shows

Ahead of Oasis’s first show in Cardiff next month, the band have dropped their first capsule of merchandise.

In collaboration with Amazon, the Manchester greats are releasing new merchandise based on some of their biggest triumphs to date.

The latest capsule has seen merchandise from both their Knebworth show and the albums Be Here Now and Definitely Maybe.

With one of the biggest musical reunions taking place next month, fans of Oasis might be curious about what merchandise will be available at their upcoming shows.

Well, Amazon has given us a clue about what could be for sale when the band kicks off their 2025 reunion tour in Cardiff on July 4, 2025.

The first capsule of items includes several motifs dedicated to Oasis' legendary Knebworth performances. | Getty Images/Amazon

In collaboration with Amazon, a collection of new merchandise has arrived ahead of the band’s first tour date. The retailer is calling this the first ‘capsule’ of releases planned for the year.

The inaugural drop, available now, centres around the band’s legendary Knebworth concerts in 1996. It features a variety of long-sleeve shirts, short-sleeve t-shirts, and jumpers bearing the Oasis's band motif and a rather 90s-looking font featuring the name of the iconic concert location.

Among the items already for sale through the official store are several prints based on their celebrated album titles, including Definitely Maybe, Be Here Now, and Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, alongside several shirts bearing the band’s iconic logo.

Other capsules set to drop throughout 2025 are touted to include items related to their 2006 North American Tour and Wembley dates from the Be Here Now album cycle (which included the All Around the World's single era), as well as artwork from other previous releases like Heathen Chemistry .

You can check out the first drop of items by visiting the official Oasis X Amazon online store to take a look at the current collection before the next capsule is released later this year.

