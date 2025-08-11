Just how much are people looking to spend to avoid setting up a tent at music festivals in recent times?

It may seem like a frivolous luxury, but more people are ditching their tents and embracing glamping at UK music festivals.

Be it not having to drag a tent across the country, the mod-cons many glamping sites provide, or just needing to get a good night’s rest in your older age.

But how many people have decided to glamp, rather than camp, and how much is the difference between camping and glamping tickets in 2025?

The times have certainly changed since many of us went to our first music festivals – be it Leeds, Reading, or Creamfields (all of which are coming up this month, by the way).

The final check before setting off to our destination of choice for a weekend of music and merriment always involved a quick setup of the camping tent, ensuring that there are enough pegs and guide lines packed away, no tearing of the tents, and that it’s still in a worthwhile condition after numerous festivals toting it around. To bring an inflatable mattress or not? If room permitted, your lower lumbar these days appreciates it also.

But in recent years, the advent of ‘glamping’ has become more prevalent at music festivals across the world. Why bother to bring a tent when one is set up for you already, with mod-cons such as showers, electricity, and – remarkably – an actual bed to sleep in have become more popular amongst those who can afford it, or those who really cannot stand sleeping on the ground in their old age.

I’m talking about myself after recovering from camping at Download Festival 2025, not any older person in particular. But we know our kind.

Tequila Rose set out to find out just how the pendulum has swung from those who are still dragging their tents to music festivals, compared to those who have opted for paying a little bit more money for a luxurious – and perhaps sometimes completely necessary – piece of comfort at one of the many live events taking place this year.

So, when did we ditch the tent and decide not to rough it out anymore, and how much on average does it cost to trade in the ground pegs for the glamorous?

When did glamping first become a thing at music festivals?

Despite being viewed as a 'frivolous luxury,' more people are spending money on glamping at UK music festivals, rather than camping in their old and trusted tents. | Canva

Yes, 'glamping' is a relatively new experience in the context of music festivals.

While the concept of luxurious camping has existed for centuries, dating back to ancient Persian kings and European royalty, the term “glamping” itself gained popularity more recently, around 2006 – and the word was even officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2016, with its earliest recorded use found in a 2005 UK publication.

Traditional music festival camping, where attendees pitch their own basic tents, dates back much further to the 1960s with events like Woodstock and the Isle of Wight Festival. 'Glamping', which combines the outdoor experience of camping with more comfortable amenities, has seen a significant increase in popularity in recent years, with glamping businesses adapting to the rise of outdoor festivals.

For instance, a type of luxury tent called "Lotus Belles" became synonymous with glamping when they first came to market in 2012.

How many people are taking to glamping rather than camping?

Tequila Rose’s recent study focusing on female festival-goers aged 18 to 44 reveals a notable shift away from traditional tent camping. While 45% of women in this demographic still opt for conventional tents, a significant portion are choosing more comfortable alternatives.

Specifically, 10% are now selecting glamping options, while a larger 30% prefer to rent off-site hotels or Airbnbs, and an additional 6% utilise campervans or motorhomes, showing that those choosing glamping or other non-tent accommodations (a combined 46%) collectively outnumber those staying in traditional tents.

How much extra are people willing to pay to glamp rather than camp?

The Tipi Tenthouse Suite can house up to 10 guests, includes an En-suite shower room with flushing toilet and basin, king or twin beds and a large furnished living and dining area - everything you'd need for Glastonbury. | The Pop Up Hotel

The cost difference between traditional camping and glamping at music festivals can be substantial, with prices varying widely based on the festival, the level of luxury, and the number of occupants.

A standard weekend camping ticket for a UK music festival typically ranges from approximately £192 (representing an average amount people are willing to spend for standard camping) to £345 for a 5-day adult camping ticket at events like Download Festival 2024, or £308 for a weekend adult general camping ticket at Latitude Festival 2025.

In contrast, glamping options can start at a similar price point for very basic shared setups, but can escalate significantly for more luxurious experiences. Lower-end glamping, such as a basic bell tent shared by four people, might cost around £130-£300 per person for a weekend. Mid-range glamping, like a standard bell tent for two, could fall within the £180-£450 per person range for a weekend.

For higher-end and luxury glamping, prices can range from £500 to over £2,800 per person for a weekend or five nights, depending on the amenities offered. For instance, a luxury bell tent for two at Latitude Festival 2025 is approximately £851 per person, while a luxury tipi for two at Download Festival was reported at £1,125 per person.

The most extravagant options, such as a Tipi Tenthouse Suite at Glastonbury, can reach up to £2,899.90 per person for ten people, showing that while basic glamping might be comparable to a premium standard camping ticket, luxury glamping can command a price several times higher, offering amenities like real beds, private showers, and electricity – almost like staying in a high-end hotel suite.

Almost.

