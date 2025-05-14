Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade will take place on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26), with thousands of Reds expected to descend on the city.

As in 2019 and in 2022, the key advice to supporters is to line the entire route, plan travel in advance and supporters are reminded that bringing their own pyrotechnics/flares is prohibited in order to protect the safety of all in attendance.

Those planning to line the route and cheer the team on should expect the city to be extremely busy. The victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, The Strand and Blundell Street.

The parade will begin from 2.30pm and will likely arrive in the city centre after 5.00pm. Many Reds will head into the heart of the city to watch the bus parade down The Strand and the final celebrations. With this in mind, we have created a list of the best city centre bars for parade-goers, including venues with great views of the parade.

1 . Daffodil, Canning Dock Located right on the waterfront, the Daffodil is an ideal spot to watch the parade. The former Mersey Ferry is expected to be very busy. | Emma Dukes

2 . Liberté Sky Garden, Brunswick Street Liberté Sky Garden is located above The Bentley on Brunswick Street and offers sweeping panoramic vistas of the waterfront. The popular bar will host a LFC Premier League victory parade party, with tickets available online. | liberteinstagram

3 . Baltic Fleet, Wapping Located near the end of the parade route, the Baltic Fleet's outdoor area is perfect for celebrating the Reds. | Baltic Fleet