Liverpool City Council has revealed the details of Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade, after the reds officially secured their 20th English league title.

Following the club’s 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Liverpool City Council has hit the green light on initiating its complex parade protocol, with plans for the Premier League trophy parade to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26.

As in 2019 and in 2022, the key advice to supporters to line the entire route, plan travel in advance and supporters are reminded that bringing their own pyrotechnics/flares is prohibited in order to protect the safety of all in attendance.

Those planning to line the route and cheer the team on should expect the city to be extremely busy, not only on the Monday, but also in the days beforehand as Liverpool is hosting the major music event, Radio 1 Big Weekend. Cunard’s Queen Anne will also be sailing into the city on Monday, which is expected to attract crowds.

More information and advice will be issued by the City Council and partner agencies including Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside Police and Merseytravel in the run up to the date.

Liverpool victory parade route

The victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along:

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street

What time will Liverpool’s victory parade begin?

The parade will begin from 2.30pm. It is expected the 15km-long parade will last anywhere between 3 to 5 hours, but this is subject to change.

Fans celebrate with the Liverpool team during the open-top bus parade to celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League on June 2, 2019 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, said: “We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on the 26 May. A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit.

“It’s going to be a bumper weekend in Liverpool, with Radio 1 welcoming more than 100,000 people to Sefton Park, the final Premier League match on the Sunday, Cunard’s Queen Anne sailing into the city on Monday, on the same day as the parade – any other city may shy away from back-to-back high-profile events, but as one of the world leader’s when it comes to staging major, successful and safe outdoor activities, Liverpool is set to shine once again under the global spotlight.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, and there has already been months of careful planning taking place as the Team Liverpool approach – which we saw work so well throughout Eurovision – comes to the fore again.

“It’s set to be an unforgettable Bank Holiday Weekend as we give the team the celebration they deserve.”