I headed to the Exhibition Centre Liverpool to find out what the eagerly-awaited Van Gogh exhibition actually looks like.

In a UK premiere, an immersive show that brings the masterpieces of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh to life in a multimedia experience has opened in the Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience tells the story of one of history’s most influential artists and has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States and Canada.

It opened in Liverpool on Thursday and I headed down to experience the blend cutting edge technology, a specially curated musical soundtrack and more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings.

Beyond Van Gogh

“The music we have in there lends itself to the imagery and it just gives you that sense of peace,” says Jeff Parry, producer of Beyond Van Gogh. “ That’s what’s neat about it.”

The experience sees Van Gogh's spectacular paintings, such as The Starry Night and Sunflowers, rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement.