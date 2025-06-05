British Soap Awards will take place in just a matter of hours 👀

British Soap Awards will celebrate the best in the business.

The four biggest soaps are battling out to be crowned winners.

But how can you watch the awards at home?

It is one of the biggest nights in the world of soaps and fans will not want to miss out. ITV has confirmed its broadcast plans for the British Soap Awards this evening.

The ceremony will celebrate a mammoth year in the soap world looking back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears. Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks will be battling it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.

But how can you follow along at home? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is British Soap Awards on TV?

The British Soap Awards 2025 | ITV

The broadcast of the award ceremony at the Hackney Empire in London will be available to watch at home. Coverage is set to begin on ITV at 8pm and is set to last for around two hours.

How to watch the British Soap Awards 2025?

The ceremony will be broadcast by ITV once again this year. It will be on ITV1/ 1HD from 8pm, as previously mentioned.

Viewers will also be able to watch the British Soap Awards on ITVX as it is broadcast. If you can’t watch it at that time, it will be available on catch-up via the streaming platform,

Full list of British Soap Award nominees

The shortlist for the awards were announced earlier in the year. It includes:

BEST BRITISH SOAP

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

BEST LEADING PERFORMER

Emmerdale: Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)

Emmerdale: Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan)

EastEnders: Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater)

EastEnders: Kellie Bright (Linda Carter)

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street: Calum Lill (Joel Deering)

EastEnders: Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar)

Emmerdale: Ned Porteous (Joe Tate)

Hollyoaks: Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding)

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Coronation Street: Jack P. Shepherd (David Platt)

EastEnders: Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson)

Emmerdale: Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King)

Hollyoaks: Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen)

Panel Voted Categories:

BEST FAMILY

Coronation Street: The Platts

EastEnders: The Slaters

Emmerdale: The Dingles

Hollyoaks: The Osbornes

BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE

Coronation Street: Peter Ash (Paul Foreman)

EastEnders: Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)

Emmerdale: Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)

Hollyoaks: Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)

BEST SINGLE EPISODE

Coronation Street: Mason’s Death

EastEnders: Phil’s Psychosis: The Mitchells In 1985

Emmerdale: April’s Life On The Streets

Hollyoaks: Hollyoaks Time Jump

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP

Coronation Street: Alison King & Vicky Myer (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain)

EastEnders: Rudolph Walker & Angela Wynter (Patrick & Yolande Trueman)

Emmerdale: William Ash & Beth Cordingly (Caleb Milligan & Ruby Fox-Miligan)

Hollyoaks: Nathaniel Dass & Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray & Lucas Hay)

BEST NEWCOMER

Coronation Street: Jacob Roberts (Kit Green)

EastEnders: Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell)

Emmerdale: Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq)

Hollyoaks: Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)

BEST STORYLINE

Coronation Street: Paul’s Battle With MND

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity In Crisis

Emmerdale: Belle & Tom - Domestic Abuse

Hollyoaks: Sibling Sexual Abuse

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Coronation Street: Will Flanagan (Joseph Winter-Brown)

EastEnders: Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon)

Emmerdale: Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor)

Hollyoaks: Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne)

SCENE OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street: Mason’s Death

EastEnders: Angie Watts' Shock Return

Emmerdale: Amy’s Deathly Plunge Reveals A Grisly Secret

Hollyoaks: Mercedes Confronts Her Mortality

How are the awards decided?

The awards are voted on by a mix of viewers and industry panels - with gongs like Best Soap being decided by the fans. Voting opened earlier in the year but has since closed ahead of the ceremony this evening.

