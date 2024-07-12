Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I finally got to see my favourite band after thinking I never would.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catfish and the Bottlemen returned to the stage on Thursday night (July 11) after a three-year hiatus. Performing to more than 30,000 buzzing fans at Sefton Park, the Welsh indie band made the ultimate comeback, with an incredible setlist of 17 of their most-loved tracks.

Despite a day of miserable weather, eager fans descended on Liverpool for the first instalment of the three-day In The Park festival, which will also see Scouse legend Jamie Webster perform on Friday (July 12) before Cream Classical’s highly-awaited performance on Saturday (July 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates opened at 4.00pm on Thursday, and the evening of music was kicked off by Liverpool band, The Mysterines and indie rock act, Sundara Karma. The park was set up as a proper festival site, with multiple bars, a merchandise stand, a host of food vendors, a huge wheel, fairground rides and more. There was even a stand dedicated to waterproof ponchos, which was definitely needed as the rain poured for much of the evening.

The casual atmosphere was fantastic, with music fans wandering around and having an explore while the incredible support acts played their sets. Despite the huge capacity, the site never felt uncomfortably busy and, surprisingly, we also didn’t have to wait more than five minutes to use the portaloos.

Charlie Barclay Harris

Since the announcement of Catfish and the Bottlemen’s return, fans have been unsure about who would actually be in the band, with the only certainty being frontman, Van McCann, so there was a real buzz as people discussed who would be returning.

Opening with their iconic singles ‘Longshot’ and ‘Kathleen’, original members Van McCann and Benji Blakeway took to the stage at around 8.30pm and were greeted with huge applause. After their split in 2021, I honestly thought I’d never get to see my favourite band perform live, so the first note of ‘Longshot’ truly made me feel emotional and the sentiment was definitely shared by much of the crowd, with singing so loud that at times Van’s voice was drowned out by fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no official setlist released prior to the gig each track felt like a surprise, which definitely made the performance even more special, as did the added instrumental sections with incredible guitar solos.

While Van didn’t talk to the crowd much, the highlight of the night was definitely the performance of ‘7’, which ended with the crowd singing along with the lead singer. My favourite of the band’s songs, it was a really emotional moment for me and one I’ll never forget.

Ending the gig with another favourite, ‘Cocoon’, I was shocked that Catfish didn’t perform their newest track, ‘Showtime’, but I honestly couldn’t fault the setlist. I can confirm that Van’s vocals are even more beautiful and raspy in person and it was an honour to be there for the comeback performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m lucky enough to be seeing Catfish again in Edinburgh next month, but there’s truly something special about watching your favourite band in your own city and I’m not sure last night’s performance can be topped.

Catfish and the Bottlemen upcoming UK & IRE live dates

July 19 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff (sold out)

July 20 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff (sold out)

August 23 - Leeds Festival

August 24 - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh (sold out)

August 25 - Reading Festival

August 31 - RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin (last tickets)

Catfish and the Bottlemen Liverpool setlist

Longshot Kathleen Soundcheck Pacifier Twice Fallout Conversation Anything Business Sidetrack Homesick 2All Rango Outside Fluctuate 7 Cocoon