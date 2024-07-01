Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catfish and the Bottlemen will perform to the masses in Liverpool this July.

In The Park returns to Liverpool this July, bringing together some of the best live music from various genres for what promises to be a firm fixture in the festival calendar.

The three-day festival at the beautiful Sefton Park has a 40,000 capacity each day and will see the return of Welsh indie band Catfish and the Bottlemen and a performance from Liverpool’s very own Jamie Webster. Customers can expect fantastic music and entertainment and an array of food and drink concessions around the festival site.

Do I need a ticket for In The Park?

Yes, you will need to purchase a ticket for each specific day you wish to attend (there is no camping or multi-day tickets). While Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets did sell out within a week, Thursday tickets are currently showing as available on Ticketmaster, starting at £64.40. Friday tickets, starting at £50.50, can be found here. Saturday tickets begin at £39.50 and are available here.

Where is In The Park?

In the Park Festival will take place at Liverpool’s Sefton Park, in the Aigburth (L17) area. There is no parking at the festival site, and there is limited parking around the park with a traffic management plan in place.

In the Park Festival. | AnthonyMooney.com

When is In The Park 2024?

The three day festival takes place on Thursday July 11, Friday July 12 and Saturday July 13.

Who is headlining In The Park 2024?

Catfish and the Bottlemen will play at Sefton Park on Thursday July 11, headlining the festival’s first day and making their comeback after a three-year hiatus. Scouse success story, Jamie Webster, will perform for the masses on Friday July 12. The 29-year-old said he’s ‘very excited’ for his ’biggest ever’ show in Liverpool. Saturday July 13 will be headlined by the incredible Cream Classical with huge dance music icons such as Armand van Helden and Paul Oakenfold.

In The Park 2024 full line up and entry times

Thursday, July 11

Catfish and the Bottlemen

More acts TBC

Event Info: Doors: 4pm-10pm (Last entry 7pm) / Age: 14+ (Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 at all times)

