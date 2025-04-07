Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother is revealing its cast for 2025 on ITV1 👁

Celebrity Big Brother has returned for its 24th series.

ITV kicked-off the star studded season with a live launch.

But who are the celebs taking part?

After weeks of teases and anticipation, Celebrity Big Brother has finally returned. ITV is welcoming a fresh batch of stars into the house for 2025.

The Live Launch episode is helping to kick-start the 24th series of the reality show this evening (April 7). It will see the full cast confirmed - even if it had ‘leaked’ beforehand.

It is the second series of Celebrity Big Brother since it was revived by ITV | Initial TV/ ITV

AJ Odudu and Will Best were on hand to help welcome the stars into their new home for the next few days and weeks. Find out where you know the presenters from here.

But who is in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother for 2025? We will be updating this article throughout the evening of April 7 - including facts about the stars.

Chesney Hawkes - 53, singer

Singer and actor Chesney Hawkes will reportedly be in the cast of CBB 2025. His best known song is The One and Only - which topped the charts in the UK for five weeks. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

The mastermind behind the chart topping hit The One and Only was the first celebrity to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. He teased his “cheeky side”.

Married since 1997, he has three children and made reference to his son in his initial VT. At the age of 19 he appeared in the film Buddy’s Song - which also featured his chart topping song The One and Only.

He was given the secret task of introducing himself as “The One and Only Chesney Hawkes” to the next four housemates. Chesney is his real name and was named after the singer and comedian Chesney Allen.

JoJo Siwa - 21, singer/ former child star

Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast. | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

The second person who entered the house was JoJo Siwa. She originally shot to fame after appearing on Dance Moms back in 2015.

JoJo’s real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa and she praised the “crazy” setup of the show, during her initial interview with AJ and Will. She boasts millions of followers online and began her music career with the song Boomerang.

JoJo had a voice role in the Angry Birds 2 movie. She has also appeared on shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Trisha Goddard - 67, broadcaster

Trisha Goddard will be heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house. | Getty Images

Trisha Goddard was the third celebrity to enter the Big Brother house. In her video intro she told viewer she wasn’t not going to be “anyone’s mummy”.

She also discussed having stage 4 breast cancer and how it has changed her attitude. She told the live crowd “we can’t become so scared of dying, that we are scared of living”.

TV viewers may remember Trisha from her titular TV show which ran from 1998 to 2010. She has also appeared on Loose Women a number of times over the years - and has been a presenter on TalkTV since it launched in 2022.

Chris Hughes - 32, ex-Love Island star and TV presenter

Former Love Island finalist Chris Hughes is reportedly among the stars set to head into the Big Brother house this year. He has been a regular on TV since his time in the villa. | Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Most famous for his time in Love Island, Chris Hughes was the fourth celebrity in the Big Brother house in 2025. In his video intro he talked about hoping to find love and how he is passionate about horses.

Since his time on the ITV2 show he has gone on to present horse racing for ITV. He also appeared in Pointless Celebrities back in 2024.

Patsy Palmer - 52, actor

Actress and DJ Patsy Palmer will reportedly be part of the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. You may recognise her from her role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

The fifth star to enter the Big Brother house was Patsy Palmer. You may recognise her from her role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders.

She swapped the Queen Vic for the Big Brother house. But does she know what she has got herself in for?

Michael Fabricant - 74, politician (ex-MP)

Another one heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly Michael Fabricant. The former Tory MP lost his seat in Parliament in 2024. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The sixth person to enter the Big Brother house was Michale Fabricant - the ex-Tory MP with the iconic hair. He joked it was his own and he had “the receipts” and talked about being Bi.

He is best known as being a former Conservative Party MP for more than 30 years. First elected in 1992, he was in Parliament until the general election in 2024 - when he lost his seat.

Michael was met with a bit of a mixed reaction from the crowd. He has previously appeared on shows like Celebrity First Dates.

Big Brother set him the task of hi-fiving the next housemates as much as possible - and add “groovy”. How very Austin Powers of Big Brother.

Jack P. Shepherd - 37, Coronation Street actor

Corrie star Jack P. Shepherd is reportedly ready for a CBB stint. | Getty Images

The Corrie star was the seventh person to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. During his video intro he warned he “could almost guarantee” he will be “up for eviction” in the first week because of his jokes.

He is best known for his role as David Platt on Coronation Street - which he has played for 25 years. Jack revealed his Corrie co-star Colson Smith had given “plenty of tips” after appearing on the show last year.

Ella Rae Wise - 24, TV personality

The Only Way Is Essex star Ella has reportedly been signed up for the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The eighth star to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house in series 24 was TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise. In her video intro she described herself as a “massive flirt”.

Speaking to AJ and Will, she worried about not getting hot water - having professed her love for a long bath in her intro. She has been on TOWIE since 2019 and is also a qualified hairdresser.

Ella has also appeared on shows like Celebrity Ex on the Beach and The Challenge UK.

Daley Thompson - 67, retired Olympic athlete

Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images

The ninth celebrity to enter the Big Brother house has confessed that he has “no idea what I’ve signed up for”. Two time Olympic champion Daley Thompson is trading the sporting world for reality TV.

He competed in the decathlon at the Olympic games and won gold in 1980 and 1984. Daley described it as a chance to “maybe make some friends” and also not have to worry about work for “23 days”.

The retired Olympian released his autobiography Daley: Olympic Superstar in 2024.

Donna Preston - 38, actor

Actor Donna Preston is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. She is known for appearing on shows like Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as Netflix's Sandman. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The tenth person to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house was actor Donna Preston. She said the show is a great way to “observe people” as an actor.

She is known for appearing on shows like Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as Netflix's Sandman. Donna was also in the 2024 film Bad Tidings released on Sky at Christmas.

Donna told AJ and Will that she wouldn’t be playing a role - after joking she would take on a “spicy” one, before adding “not that kind of spicy” to the crowd.

Angellica Bell - 49, TV presenter

TV presenter Angellica Bell is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. She is currently the co-presenter of The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV. | Joe Maher/Getty Images

Up next, becoming the 11th star to enter the house, was Angellica Bell. She has had a 25 year long career on TV - originally starting on CBBC back in the year 2000.

Speaking to AJ and Will before going into the house, she said she was “beyond excited” to be on the show. You may recognise her as being the regular co-presenter of The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV - obviously not while she is in the Big Brother house.

Danny Beard - 32, drag queen

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and BBC Radio 1 presenter Danny Beard has reportedly been signed up for Celebrity Big Brother in 2025. They previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and reached the semi-final in 2016. | Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

The 12th person to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house was RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard. They were the fourth winner of the competition show back in 2022.

Speaking to AJ and Will, Danny (real name Daniel Curtis) revealed they are a huge fan calling it the “best show on tele”. Despite entering the house in drag, Danny will be spending the rest of the show out of it.

Big Brother then tasked all of the housemates so far to get the next person in to take part in a conga. But who would they be?

Mickey Rourke - 72, actor

Hollywood star and Oscar-nominee Mickey Rourke is reportedly heading to the Celebrity Big Brother house. He is known for movies like The Wrestler and Iron Man 2 | Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The last celebrity to enter the Big Brother house during the live launch was actor Mickey Rourke. In his video intro he confessed to not having a clue what the show was.

He is known for his long career in film including his Oscar-nominated role in The Wrestler in 2008. You may remember him from Iron Man 2 - while cinephiles may know him from 9 ½ Weeks.

Speaking to AJ and Will he said he “hadn’t thought about” winning the show - after a long pause. His flirtation with AJ made for an awkward moment and he stopped to shake hands with the crowd during an elongated entrance into the house.

This article will be updating through the evening.

