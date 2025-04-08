Big Brother has welcomed 13 new celebrities into his house for a brand new season of blockbuster reality TV. The full cast was revealed during the Live Launch episode on ITV1 last night - see the list here.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were on hand to welcome the stars to their new home for the foreseeable future. There was one very awkward moment with the presenters when Mickey Rourke entered the house - with viewers labelling him a “major creep”.

ITV has confirmed the date of the first eviction this season - and it is sooner than you might expect. See how you can vote this year.

But who are the early frontrunners - and who is lagging behind? Betfred has offered odds on the full cast of 13 celebs and it includes a few surprises.

1 . Michael Fabricant - 33/1 The celebrity with the longest odds to win CBB right now is ex-Tory MP Michael Fabricant. He is currently 33/1 to win via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV

2 . Mickey Rourke - 25/1 Mickey Rourke might be a big name in Hollywood - but he is not among the favourites to win Celebrity Big Brother. His awkward entrance can't have helped his odds as they have slid to 25/1 via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV

3 . Daley Thompson - 20/1 Two time Olympic gold medal winner Daley Thompson has fairly long odds after the live launch. He is 20/1 to win CBB with Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV