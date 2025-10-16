Celebrity Traitors had fans in stitches at one unexpectedly hilarious moment 😂📺

Celebrity Traitors has got the nation talking.

Viewers were left in ‘tears’ at a hilarious moment in episode 3.

Celia Imrie had audiences cracking up during the latest challenge.

The Celebrity Traitors missions remain an underrated part of the show. It might not feature the drama of a roundtable, but they can spark some of the best moments of an episode.

Over the years, the BBC and Claudia have set players some truly memorable challenges but one location jumps out in particular. For the latest episode of the celeb version, they returned to the spooky cabin in the grounds of the Traitors Castle.

But before things could get too scary, Celia Imrie cut the tension in one of the funniest ways possible. Viewers have been left ‘in tears’ and unable to stop laughing after she hilariously interrupted host Claudia by breaking wind.

Acting legend Celia Imrie is trading the big screen for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for her roles in movies like the Bridget Jones series, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and most recently The Thursday Murder Club. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

In last night’s episode (October 15) the remaining celebrities took a trip to the beautiful bed and breakfast location in the grounds of the Traitors Castle - the spooky cabin. It quickly led to another iconic moment.

During the regular version of the show at the start of 2025, the creepy dolls and Alexander’s song recital attempts proved to be one of the most memorable moments of season three. And once again, the spooky cabin delivered again in Celebrity Traitors.

Claudia was introducing the players to ‘the worst team building away day’, when she was interrupted by legendary actor Celia Imrie audibly breaking wind. It has had viewers in stitches laughing.

TV critic Scott Bryan declared: “This moment deserves a BAFTA.” Another viewer labelled it the “TV moment of the year”.

One fan wrote: “I had to rewind it - I had actual tears streaming.” Another echoed: “Her comic timing was impeccable. I watched this over and over again and am still laughing.”

A person added: “The most revolutionary and taboo-breaking moment in TV history I say.” Another fan said: “It doesn’t matter how old you are, a fart will never not be funny.”

One social media user wrote: “Absolute classic! And for it to be Celia too made it even funnier!” While a fan added: “It was so obvious that Claudia was struggling not to crack!”

Will we get a moment to top this over the coming episodes? Let me know what your favourite part has been so far by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.