There are eight race day events taking place at Chester Racecourse between now and the season finale on Saturday, 24 September.

Chester Racecourse

Whether you want to enjoy horse racing from your picnic blanket in the middle of the track, or from the brand new luxury ‘cabana’ in the Edinburgh Gin Garden, there is an enclosure for everyone at Chester Racecourse.

Those travelling by train from Liverpool, can enjoy a 20-minute walk through Chester city centre from the train station to the racecourse - or alternatively, grab one of the taxis from outside the station for a short five-minute drive.

Listed below are the different enclosures that you can enjoy at Chester Racecourse, and the prices for each race day.

Open Course

The Open Course is ideal for a relaxing day at the races, where you can bring your own picnic blankets and folding chairs.

You can enjoy the horse racing from the centre of the race track, where there will also be Chester Bet and race card vendors, as well as food and drink available to buy.

Racegoers are also permitted to bring their own food and soft drinks.

There is no dress code for this enclosure, so you are free to dress however you like.

Entry to the Open Course, for the events listed below, costs £10 per person online - and £15 if you buy your ticket on the day.

Entrance to those aged 17 and under is completely free - making it ideal for a day out with the children.

The Open Course is only available for the few race day events listed below.

The Clogau City Plate Day (Saturday, July 9)

The Budweiser Midsummer Meeting (Saturday, July 16)

Ladies Day (Saturday, August 20)

Dee Stand

The Dee Stand is on the grandstand side of the track, with a captivating view of the big screens which will be showing both home and away racing action.

Underneath the stand, there will be Chester Bet and independent bookmakers, as well as food and drink available to buy.

Those with a ticket to the Dee Stand are also welcome to access the Open Course, where further food and drinks will be available.

There is no dress code for this enclosure, so you are free to dress however you like - but remember to dress for the unpredictable British weather.

Entry to the Dee Stand, for the events listed below, costs £16 per person online - and £20 if you buy your ticket on the day.

Ladies & Gents Evening (Friday, July 8)

The Clogau City Plate Day (Saturday, July 9)

The Budweiser Midsummer Meeting (Saturday, July 16)

Ladies Day (Saturday, August 20)

The Deepbridge Autumn Festival Friday (Friday, September 9)

Autumn Festival Saturday (Saturday, September 10)

Season Finale (Saturday, September 24)

Tattersalls Enclosure

The Tattersalls Enclosure is also on the grandstand side of the track, so you can enjoy the big screen action from here too.

There is ample space for standing, a variety of pop-up bars and the area is presided over by a DJ.

Underneath the stand, you can access food concessions, Chester Bet and the Chester Sport betting shop.

Also with this ticket, you can enjoy both sides of the track - so head over to the Paddock side to view the horses up close.

For the Tattersalls Enclosure; shorts, trainers, tracksuits, t-shirts, sportswear and fancy dress are not permitted.

Men are required to wear a collar (pollar shirt or collared shirt) and smart trousers (non-ripped jeans, trousers or chinos).

Ladies are also required to dress smartly for the occasion.

Prices change for each racing event, they are listed below.

Ladies & Gents Evening (Friday, July 8) - £20 per person online, and £35 on the day

The Clogau City Plate Day (Saturday, July 9) - £40 per person online, and £50 on the day

The Budweiser Midsummer Meeting (Saturday, July 16) - £40 per person online, and £50 on the day

Family Fun Day (Sunday, July 31) - £20 per person online, and £35 on the day

Ladies Day (Saturday, August 20) - £40 per person online, and £50 on the day

The Deepbridge Autumn Festival Friday (Friday, September 9) - £20 per person online, and £35 on the day

Autumn Festival Saturday (Saturday, September 10) - £35 per person online, and £50 on the day

Season Finale (Saturday, September 24) - £35 per person online, and £50 on the day

County Concourse

Within the County Stand, which overlooks the final 220 yards of the track, you can enjoy the County Concourse.

You will also be able to access the County Concourse Bar on the ground floor, the Paddock and the County Champagne Bar.

You can also head over to the centre of the course which has a variety of bars and food.

For the County Concourse; denim jeans, shorts, trainers, sportswear and fancy dress are not permitted.

Men are required to wear a full suit or a blazer with smart trousers, a shirt, collar and tie.

Ladies are also required to wear smart dress for the occasion.

Prices change for each racing event, they are listed below.

Ladies & Gents Evening (Friday, July 8) - £30 per person online, and £40 on the day

The Clogau City Plate Day (Saturday, July 9) - £50 per person online, and £60 on the day

The Budweiser Midsummer Meeting (Saturday, July 16) - £50 per person online, and £60 on the day

Family Fun Day (Sunday, July 31) - £25 per person online, and £40 on the day

Ladies Day (Saturday, August 20) - £50 per person online, and £60 on the day

The Deepbridge Autumn Festival Friday (Friday, September 9) - £30 per person online, and £40 on the day

Autumn Festival Saturday (Saturday, September 10) - £45 per person online, and £60 on the day

Season Finale (Saturday, September 24) - £45 per person online, and £60 on the day

County Long Room

The County Long Room is in the main grandstand, and has a well-stocked bar, plenty of seating and access to Chester Bet facilities.

You will find the ‘Pie’ food concession, serving homemade butter pies and The Walls Bar.

From the County Long Room, racegoers can visit the undercovered seating within the grandstand (only available on a first come, first served basis), the Paddock and the County Champagne Bar.

For the County Long Room; denim jeans, shorts, trainers, sportswear and fancy dress are not permitted.

Men are required to wear a full suit or a blazer with smart trousers, a shirt, collar and tie.

Ladies are also required to wear smart dress for the occasion.

Prices change for each racing event, they are listed below.

Ladies & Gents Evening (Friday, July 8) - £40 per person online, and £50 on the day

Family Fun Day (Sunday, July 31) - £35 per person online, and £50 on the day

The Deepbridge Autumn Festival Friday (Friday, September 9) - £40 per person online, and £50 on the day

Autumn Festival Saturday (Saturday, September 10) - £55 per person online, and £70 on the day

Season Finale (Saturday, September 24) - £55 per person online, and £70 on the day

Winning Post

The Winning Post is in the Paddock - and has some undercover seating (only available on a first come, first served basis).

On arrival, you will be greeted by your host and given a racecard.

You will have access to the Refresh and Refuel Bars, which have a great selection of premium drinks including Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

The Parade Ring and Pre-Parade Ring are in close proximity to the Winning Post.

You also have access to the rest of the racecourse.

For the Winning Post; denim jeans, shorts, trainers, sportswear and fancy dress are not permitted.

Men are required to wear a full suit or a blazer with smart trousers, a shirt, collar and tie.

Ladies are also required to wear smart dress for the occasion.

Prices change for each racing event, they are listed below.

Ladies & Gents Evening (Friday, July 8) - £95 per person online, and £110 on the day

The Clogau City Plate Day (Saturday, July 9) - £100 per person online, and £120 on the day

Family Fun Day (Sunday, July 31) - £65 per person online, and £80 on the day

The Deepbridge Autumn Festival Friday (Friday, September 9) - £95 per person online, and £110 on the day

Autumn Festival Saturday (Saturday, September 10) - £100 per person online, and £120 on the day

Season Finale (Saturday, September 24) - £100 per person online, and £120 on the day

Edinburgh Gin Garden

Edinburgh Gin Garden is an adult only enclosure with great views over the Paddock and Parade Ring.

It has some undercover seating (only available on a first come, first served basis), and offers table service, exclusive betting facilities and a complimentary racecard.

There is a variety of food to choose from, which can be ordered at your table or in person at the hatch.

For the Edinburgh Gin Garden; denim jeans, shorts, trainers, sportswear and fancy dress are not permitted.

Men are required to wear a full suit or a blazer with smart trousers, a shirt, collar and tie.

Ladies are also required to wear smart dress for the occasion.

Prices change for each racing event, they are listed below.

Ladies & Gents Evening (Friday, July 8) - £115 per person online, and £140 on the day

The Clogau City Plate Day (Saturday, July 9) - £140 per person online, and £150 on the day

The Budweiser Midsummer Meeting (Saturday, July 16) - £140 per person online, and £150 on the day

Family Fun Day (Sunday, July 31) - £50 per person online, and £70 on the day

The Deepbridge Autumn Festival Friday (Friday, September 9) - £115 per person online, and £140 on the day

Autumn Festival Saturday (Saturday, September 10) - £140 per person online, and £150 on the day

Season Finale (Saturday, September 24) - £140 per person online, and £150 on the day

Edinburgh Gin Garden Cabana

This year, Chester Racecourse has introduced brand new cabanas in their Edinburgh Gin Garden.

The selection of cabanas have been built with phone charging points, infrared heating, flat screen TV and lounge furniture.

This enclosure provides a unique environment to enjoy your race day in style.

The live music from Edinburgh Gin Garden will be played into the cabanas.

The cabanas host a minimum of 12 people and a maximum of 18 people - and it costs £250 for your group, on any of the race days listed below.

Please note: All members of the must also have an Edinburgh Gin Garden ticket as well.

Ladies & Gents Evening (Friday, July 8)

The Clogau City Plate Day (Saturday, July 9)

The Budweiser Midsummer Meeting (Saturday, July 16)

Family Fun Day (Sunday, July 31)

Autumn Festival Saturday (Saturday, September 10)