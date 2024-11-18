Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We embarked on an interactive festive experience, which took us on an extraordinary theatrical adventure through Christmas-Shire, working with two elves - and the big man himself - to save Christmas.

Taking place in three spacious yurts, next to the Wheel of Liverpool at Kings Dock, the experience started when we met Nutmeg, an adorable elf responsible for protecting Christmas magic.

Though he is charming, he is a little forgetful and, after leaving his yurt unlocked, a cheeky reindeer had come in and spilled most of the supply. Without the magic, Father Christmas’ sleigh was unable to take off so Nutmeg recruited us to help save the day.

After helping Nutmeg, we followed the lovely Sprout into a second yurt, tasked with generating more magic through a series of tasks. Once we had completed the fun-filled challenges, we headed to the final yurt where we found Father Christmas, surrounded by snowy trees.

Working together to get the sleigh up and running, we managed to rescue Christmas and got the chance to tell Father Christmas about our Christmas pledges and wishes, and received a present as a reward too.

Though the experience is aimed at children, there are plenty of little jokes thrown in for adults and chances to sing and dance. Audience interaction is encouraged - but not forced - so if you’re shy, you don’t need to feel worried about feeling pressured.

The details in each yurt are fantastic, from a ‘spilled magic’ floor sign to a ‘protective footwear required’ sign featuring an elf shoe, and there are tons of wonderful photo opportunities for the whole family.

The experience lasts 45 minutes and runs from November 16 to December 22, with relaxed sessions and 30-minute weekday toddler sessions also available. More information and tickets are available here.

