Newcastle’s Utilita Arena bursting at the seams with pop culture as Comic Con North East arrives this month 💭

Pop culture explodes in the North East this month as Comic Con comes to the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

This year’s guests include cast members from Game of Thrones, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and former WWE wrestler Brutus Beefcake.

Before the event takes over the region, here’s the full list of guests and how to get tickets and photo passes for Comic Con North East 2024.

Christmas for pop culture enthusiasts (or geeks - I don’t mind being called that) comes early in Newcastle next week, as Comic Con North East takes residency at the Utilita Arena .

A celebration of the varied, wonderful fandom across television, film and video games, the convention returns after it’s successful April 2024 event, with patrons at the event treated to two action-packed days of retro and modern gaming areas, photo opportunities and a huge array of traders and artists offering the perfect shopping experience for souvenirs.

There is of course the all important panel discussions taking place this year too, while the convention is set to feature workshops to add a somewhat immersive experience for attendees, and what kind of pop culture convention would it be without a number of cosplayers in attendance, all vying to be crowns Comic Con North East’s top cosplayer of 2024.

CEO of Monopoly Events Andy Kleek commented: “The team cannot wait to return to Newcastle – it’s such a vibrant city and the pop culture fans there deserve a flagship Comic Con event. We are putting our all into making this one our very best yet!”.

Who is scheduled to attend Comic Con North East 2024?

Comic Con North East takes over the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on October 26 and 27 2024 before heading westwards in November. | Monopoly Events

Some impressive names from the world of popular culture, be it the realms of film, television and video games, with the inclusion of Roger Clark and Rob Wiethoff, known for their voice acting roles in the popular Red Dead Redemption series.

Full list of guests confirmed for Comic Con North East 2024:

How do I get tickets to attend Comic Con North East 2024?

General entry and after party tickets are on sale now through Ticketquarter , with options available for pop culture enthusiasts including Diamond Passes still available ahead of next week’s convention.

What is a Diamond Pass?

These tickets entitle the holder to a queue jump both at the main entry doors, at each photo area and all our guest autograph tables. Only the pass holder will be allowed into the diamond queues – someone with a standard ticket is unable to accompany them, regardless of whether they are getting an auto or photo themselves.

Do I need to pay separately to get a photo or an autograph with the guests?

Even with a Diamond Pass, you will still need to get tickets to get a photo and/or autograph with one of the guests scheduled to appear at Comic Con North East 2024. To view the full list of prices alongside what day and what time the guests are scheduled for their photo and autograph sessions, you can visit the dedicated Ticketquarter page for these options.

When is the next Comic Con scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom?

The next big convention under the Comic Con umbrella is set to take place on November 9 and 10 2024, as Comic Con Liverpool takes over the M&S Bank Arena - and no doubt, we’ll provide you with details for that event closer to the time, including guests.

Are you heading along to Comic Con North East next weekend? Share your experiences and your photos, or let us know if you’ve attended a similar convention in the United Kingdom, by leaving a comment down below.