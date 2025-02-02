Don’t get caught out by the TV schedule this weekend! ⛸

Dancing on Ice is back for week 5 tonight.

The 7 remaining celebrities will take to the ice once again.

ITV has confirmed start time for this evening.

Sharpener up your skates and prepare to hit the ice because ITV’s Dancing on Ice is returning to our screens in just a few hours. The remaining contestants will fight for their place in the competition once again.

The timings and schedule for the latest episode today (February 9) have been confirmed. The cast has been whittled down to seven and further eliminations are ahead.

ITV has a very busy weekend between The Masked Singer, Dancing on Ice and the Six Nations. So make sure you don’t get caught out by the TV schedule.

What time is Dancing on Ice on TV this week?

The show will be on ITV tonight (February 9). It is scheduled to start at the usual time of 6.25pm this week, the broadcaster has confirmed.

This episode will run until 8pm - so just over an hour and half including advert breaks. It will be followed by a celebrity special of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? and then the new season of Unforgotten.

Which TV channel is Dancing on Ice on?

It will be broadcast on ITV1 - as viewers have come to expect. It can also be watched on ITVX.

The full series will be airing on ITV over the coming weeks. It has been broadcast on ITV1 exclusively over the years - including since the revival in 2018.

What to expect from Dancing on Ice this week?

After movie week seven days ago, the theme for Dancing on Ice tonight is ‘personal’. So expect plenty of variety in the song choice and routines.

There will be a further elimination at the end of the episode.

What do you think of Dancing on Ice so far in 2025? Let me know by email: [email protected].