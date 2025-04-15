Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity Big Brother returned to our screens just over a week ago and has already seen major drama, with Micky Rourke axed making homophobic and inappropriate comments.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first eviction saw Michael Fabricant leave the Big Brother house and Jack P. Shepherd, Patsy Palmer and Trisha Gaddard are at risk of being booted our during tonight’s (April 15) live eviction. But, who is the favourite to win?

The team at OLBG have released the latest predictions for who will win this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, with Liverpool’s Danny Beard in with a shot. The Scouse drag star and singer - real name Daniel Curtis - has won the hearts of many after with their humorous personality and standing up to Mickey Rourke in previous episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest series of Celebrity Big brother may have just kicked off but the show's first eviction is just around the corner. | ITV

He is the second favourite to be crowned 2025’s Celebrity Big Brother winner with a 25% implied probability chance and odds at 3/1. But, Love Island’s Chris Hughes is the current favourite to win, with odds at 5/4 and an implied probability chance of 44.4%.

JoJo Siwa completes the top three with a current chance of 7/2 and an implied probability of 22.2%. The American TV personality is one of the most popular contestants and has already become an iconic character in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

RuPaul's Drag Race champion Danny Beard could be a surprise late entrant for this year's Celebrity Big Brother. | Getty Images

When is the next Celebrity Big Brother eviction?

The latest eviction will take place on ITV/ STV and ITVX/ STV Player today (April 15). The live episode is due to start at 9pm and will run until 10.30pm.

How to vote in the Celebrity Big Brother eviction?

The lines opened at the end of yesterday’s episode, ITV announced. You can vote exclusively through the Big Brother app - which can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this vote, viewers are being asked to vote for the housemate they wish to save from eviction. You get five votes and can use them however you wish.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.