Danny Beard favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025 - latest odds as final looms
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is almost over, with just six of 13 contestants left in the Big Brother house. The grand finale will take place this Friday (April 25), and there are two stars poised for the crown.
The team at OLBG have released the latest predictions (April 24) for who will win this year’s Celebrity Big Brother and Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard is still the favourite - but it’s not in the bag just yet.
Latest Celebrity Big Brother 2025 odds
Danny Beard is the favourite to win - but only just - with odds at 10/11 for them to take the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 crown. The RuPaul’s Drag Race star has been a strong presence throughout this year’s series, with iconic moments during tasks and wide support from fans, it is no surprise that Beard has become the favourite to win.
Jack P. Shepherd follows right behind with odds now at 5/4 of winning the show, making this one of the closest Celebrity Big Brother finals in years. Best known for his long-running role as David Platt in Coronation Street, it will be a fight for the crown as some last-minute votes could overturn the predictions.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Full odds
- Danny Beard - 10/11
- Jack P. Shepherd - 5/4
- JoJo Siwa - 14/1
- Donna Preston - 14/1
- Chris Hughes - 33/1
- Chesney Hawkes - 66/1
The Celebrity Big Brother final will take place on Friday, April 25. The 90 minute episode will begin at 9.00pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.