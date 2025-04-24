Danny Beard favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025 - latest odds as final looms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celebrity Big Brother final is drawing near.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is almost over, with just six of 13 contestants left in the Big Brother house. The grand finale will take place this Friday (April 25), and there are two stars poised for the crown.

The team at OLBG have released the latest predictions (April 24) for who will win this year’s Celebrity Big Brother and Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard is still the favourite - but it’s not in the bag just yet.

Former RuPaul Drag Race winner Danny Beard has made it to the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | Initial/ ITV

Latest Celebrity Big Brother 2025 odds

Danny Beard is the favourite to win - but only just - with odds at 10/11 for them to take the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 crown. The RuPaul’s Drag Race star has been a strong presence throughout this year’s series, with iconic moments during tasks and wide support from fans, it is no surprise that Beard has become the favourite to win.

Jack, Donna, Chesney, Chris, JoJo and Danny are all in the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | ITV/Initial TV

Jack P. Shepherd follows right behind with odds now at 5/4 of winning the show, making this one of the closest Celebrity Big Brother finals in years. Best known for his long-running role as David Platt in Coronation Street, it will be a fight for the crown as some last-minute votes could overturn the predictions.

Full odds

Danny Beard - 10/11

Jack P. Shepherd - 5/4

JoJo Siwa - 14/1

Donna Preston - 14/1

Chris Hughes - 33/1

Chesney Hawkes - 66/1

The Celebrity Big Brother final will take place on Friday, April 25. The 90 minute episode will begin at 9.00pm.