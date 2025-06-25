15 incredible pictures as Dua Lipa sparkles at rainy Anfield stadium

Dua Lipa kicked off her two nights of Liverpool gigs yesterday (June 24), with a breathtaking show at Anfield stadium.
The popstar will return to the home of Liverpool FC tonight (June 25) for her second concert.
Heavy rain began to pour halfway through the first show but that didn’t stop Dua and her dancers from continuing to put on a fantastic performance, playing hit songs like New Rules, Dance The Night and Houdini, as well as the unofficial Liverpool FC anthem One Kiss.
Take a look at the fantastic photos below to see Dua Lipa’s debut at Anfield stadium.
