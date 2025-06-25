15 incredible pictures as Dua Lipa sparkles at rainy Anfield stadium

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 12:44 BST

Get a glimpse of Dua Lipa sparkling in the rain at Anfield stadium in these stunning photos.

Dua Lipa kicked off her two nights of Liverpool gigs yesterday (June 24), with a breathtaking show at Anfield stadium.

The popstar will return to the home of Liverpool FC tonight (June 25) for her second concert.

Heavy rain began to pour halfway through the first show but that didn’t stop Dua and her dancers from continuing to put on a fantastic performance, playing hit songs like New Rules, Dance The Night and Houdini, as well as the unofficial Liverpool FC anthem One Kiss.

Take a look at the fantastic photos below to see Dua Lipa’s debut at Anfield stadium.

Dua Lipa at Anfield.

1. Dua Lipa at Anfield

Dua Lipa at Anfield. | Getty Images for ABA

Dua Lipa at Anfield.

2. Dua Lipa at Anfield

Dua Lipa at Anfield. | Getty Images for ABA

Dua Lipa at Anfield.

3. Dua Lipa at Anfield

Dua Lipa at Anfield. | Emma Dukes

Dua Lipa at Anfield.

4. Dua Lipa at Anfield

Dua Lipa at Anfield. | Getty Images for ABA

