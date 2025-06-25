I watched Dua Lipa in Liverpool and her Anfield debut was truly sensational

Dua Lipa kicked off her two nights of Liverpool gigs yesterday (June 24), with an electric performance at Anfield stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popstar took over the home of Liverpool FC, supported by Alessi Rose and Dove Cameron, and wowed the crowds with impressive dancing, fantastic vocals and an energetic show.

Although I wouldn’t class myself as a Dua Lipa fan, I couldn’t say no to her first Anfield gig - especially as a Liverpool fan. My friend and I had brilliant seats in the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand, right next to the Golden Circle standing area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we missed Alessi Rose’s performance, we were incredibly impressed with Dove Cameron - whose vocals reminded me of Lady Gaga. Though we didn’t know her songs, her performance was fantastic and got us hyped up for Dua to take to the stage.

Dua Lipa performs onstage with Dave McCabe of the Zutons during her Radical Optimism tour at Anfield on June 24, 2025. | Getty Images for ABA

Beginning her set with Training Season, I knew Dua’s performance was going to be fantastic. The One Kiss singer was incredibly energetic and I could tell a lot of effort had gone into the show, with various costume changes, multiple rounds of fireworks and complex dance routines.

Of course, One Kiss was the highlight and we were even treated to two renditions of the unofficial Liverpool FC anthem. Another highlight was Dua’s performance with Liverpool legend Dave McCabe. The Zutons’ singer took to the stage to perform a duet of Valerie, in a lovely nod to the city.

Dua Lipa performs onstage during her Radical Optimism tour at Anfield on June 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images for ABA

Heavy rain began to pour halfway through the show but that didn’t stop Dua and her dancers from continuing to put on a fantastic performance, playing hit songs like New Rules, Dance The Night and Houdini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite not listening to Dua Lipa much - unless she’s on the radio - I have to say I knew more than half of the songs and had an amazing time singing and dancing. I think I underestimated just what an outstanding performer she is, and I’d 100% see her again.

Dua Lipa at Anfield. | Emma Dukes

Dua Lipa Liverpool set list

Dua Lipa’s night one at Anfield setlist was as follows:

Training Season End of an Era Break My Heart One Kiss Whatcha Doing Levitating These Walls Valerie (The Zutons cover) (with Dave McCabe) Maria Let's Get Physical (Workout) Physical Electricity Hallucinate Illusion Falling Forever Intro Falling Forever Happy for You Love Again Anything for Love Be the One New Rules Dance the Night Don't Start Now One Kiss Houdini