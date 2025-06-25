I watched Dua Lipa in Liverpool and her Anfield debut was truly sensational

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:01 BST

Dua Lipa kicked off her two nights of Liverpool gigs yesterday (June 24), with an electric performance at Anfield stadium.

The popstar took over the home of Liverpool FC, supported by Alessi Rose and Dove Cameron, and wowed the crowds with impressive dancing, fantastic vocals and an energetic show.

Although I wouldn’t class myself as a Dua Lipa fan, I couldn’t say no to her first Anfield gig - especially as a Liverpool fan. My friend and I had brilliant seats in the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand, right next to the Golden Circle standing area.

While we missed Alessi Rose’s performance, we were incredibly impressed with Dove Cameron - whose vocals reminded me of Lady Gaga. Though we didn’t know her songs, her performance was fantastic and got us hyped up for Dua to take to the stage.

Dua Lipa performs onstage with Dave McCabe of the Zutons during her Radical Optimism tour at Anfield on June 24, 2025.placeholder image
Dua Lipa performs onstage with Dave McCabe of the Zutons during her Radical Optimism tour at Anfield on June 24, 2025. | Getty Images for ABA

Beginning her set with Training Season, I knew Dua’s performance was going to be fantastic. The One Kiss singer was incredibly energetic and I could tell a lot of effort had gone into the show, with various costume changes, multiple rounds of fireworks and complex dance routines.

Of course, One Kiss was the highlight and we were even treated to two renditions of the unofficial Liverpool FC anthem. Another highlight was Dua’s performance with Liverpool legend Dave McCabe. The Zutons’ singer took to the stage to perform a duet of Valerie, in a lovely nod to the city.

Dua Lipa performs onstage during her Radical Optimism tour at Anfield on June 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England.placeholder image
Dua Lipa performs onstage during her Radical Optimism tour at Anfield on June 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images for ABA

Heavy rain began to pour halfway through the show but that didn’t stop Dua and her dancers from continuing to put on a fantastic performance, playing hit songs like New Rules, Dance The Night and Houdini.

Despite not listening to Dua Lipa much - unless she’s on the radio - I have to say I knew more than half of the songs and had an amazing time singing and dancing. I think I underestimated just what an outstanding performer she is, and I’d 100% see her again.

Dua Lipa at Anfield.placeholder image
Dua Lipa at Anfield. | Emma Dukes

Dua Lipa Liverpool set list

Dua Lipa’s night one at Anfield setlist was as follows:

  1. Training Season
  2. End of an Era
  3. Break My Heart
  4. One Kiss
  5. Whatcha Doing
  6. Levitating
  7. These Walls
  8. Valerie (The Zutons cover) (with Dave McCabe)
  9. Maria
  10. Let's Get Physical (Workout)
  11. Physical
  12. Electricity
  13. Hallucinate
  14. Illusion
  15. Falling Forever Intro
  16. Falling Forever
  17. Happy for You
  18. Love Again
  19. Anything for Love
  20. Be the One
  21. New Rules
  22. Dance the Night
  23. Don't Start Now
  24. One Kiss
  25. Houdini
